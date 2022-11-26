Washington State is back home for senior night on Saturday as the Cougars welcome their cross-state rival into town for the 114th Apple Cup meeting in Pullman.

WSU (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12) is trying to win back-to-back Apple Cups for the first time since the 2007-08 season, holding the current trophy in Pullman after beating Washington, 40-13, in Seattle last year.

The Huskies look to bring the Apple Cup back to Seattle after a disappointing game last season in which both quarterbacks struggled and the secondary for the Cougars totaled four interceptions.

No. 13 Washington (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) comes into this year’s rivalry game with one of the best passing attacks in the country led by junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr., an Indiana transfer, who averages over 350 passing yards per game to lead the conference. The offense for the Huskies has been rejuvenated from last season to this season and has carried them to big wins, including victories over Oregon and Michigan State.

The matchup of the game will take place in the secondary as the WSU defense works to contain Washington's potent offense. The Huskies love the deep ball and big plays, which is something the Cougars have struggled with all season.

Washington averages over 500 yards of total offense, which is good enough for fourth in the conference, and WSU has the best scoring defense in the Pac-12 plus ranks high in tackles for loss (1st) along with sacks (3rd).

The Apple Cup means much more for both sides, however. It’s a rivalry game, yes, but lines are drawn, families are separated and this is the game both sides look forward to every year.

“The preparation and what we do in this building, the standard will stay the same,” Dickert said. “But the energy and what it means to everybody, obviously that gets raised quite a bit.”