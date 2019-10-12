Anthony Gordon and @WSUCougarFB are leading #Pac12FB with 44.8 ppg while Merlin Robertson and @ASUFootball are allowing just 14.4 ppg on defense. Catch the Cougars take on the No. 18 Sun Devils this Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PT on @Pac12Network ! #BackThePac pic.twitter.com/quDY5ODnEH

What: Washington State (3-2, 0-2) at No. 18 Arizona State (4-1, 1-1)

Where: Sun Devil Stadium (53,599), Tempe, Ariz.

When: Sat., Oct. 12, 12:30 p.m. PT

TV/Radio: Pac-12 Network (Ted Washington, Yogi Roth, Lewis Johnson), Washington State Learfield IMG Sports Network (Matt Chazanow, Alex Brink, Jessamyn McIntyre).

Vegas Line: Utah favored by 1.5 points

Series Record: ASU leads, 26-15-2 (WSU has won 2 games in a row)

Last Meeting: WSU won 37-32 on Oct. 22, 2016 in Tempe.

Normally, the hottest topic of conversation surrounding the Washington State football team is the vaunted Air Raid offense, and for good reason as WSU typically possesses of the top passing attacks in the nation.

This week – and perhaps longer moving forward - the script has flipped.

Defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys’ sudden and surprising resignation three days after WSU lost at Utah has led to changes in coaches (Roc Bellantoni was named interim D C and Darcel McBath is the co-interim DC) and personnel and possibly the scheme too as Leach insisted the Cougars had “too much strategy.”

The depth chart for Saturday afternoon’s first post-bye week trip to Sun Devil Stadium for a matchup against Arizona State looks considerably different than the first five weeks.

“Roc has been a DC before, so he has all the organizational stuff going as far as the process,” Mike Leach said Thursday night on his weekly coaches show. “Together, Roc and Darcel are a pretty good combination. Hopefully, it comes together (in Saturday’s game). It has in practice.”

The back seven has multiple players switching positions – Daniel Isom (safety to corner) and Skyler Thomas (nickel to strong safety) – while redshirt freshman Patrick Nunn gets the starting nod at nickel.

“Those moves have been brewing for a while,” Leach said. “Corner is Isom’s best position. Skyler is best when he’s decisive and running to the football. We needed more depth at safety. The other thing that’s been important is we’re simplifying some stuff. We had too many bells and whistles and gadgets. It’s always tempting to add something clever in football. But you can add too much stuff and drive yourself to mediocrity or worse. You have to have an identity.”

Arizona State had a week off to recover from injuries, refocus for the rest of the season and get ready for the next opponent. The Sun Devils no doubt needed the extra time to prepare for one of the most difficult to defend offenses in the country.

Leach's Air Raid is the kind of offense that puts up prodigious numbers and forces opposing coaches to dig deep into their defensive playbooks.

''I think you've got to give your guys the best chance to be successful, but you can't screw them up, either,'' Arizona State defensive coordinator Danny Gonzalez said. ''So, I think there's a really fine line of trying to do stuff you can't do and what are you going to be best at. We're going to try and give our guys the best chance at being successful on Saturday afternoon and we want to attack, we don't want to defend.''

Except for a 34-31 loss to Colorado, Arizona State (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) has been solid on defense, holding its other opponents to an average of 9.5 points per game. But Washington State (3-2, 0-2) will be unlike anything the Sun Devils have faced so far this season.

The Cougars lead the country in passing at 450 yards per game, are fourth in total offense at 546.8 yards and their 44.8-point average is eighth - even after a 38-13 loss to Utah before their bye week. Senior quarterback Anthony Gordon leads the FBS in passing yards with 2,146 and is second with 22 touchdown passes. Washington State has eight players with at least 15 catches, including five with more than 20.

In other words, few teams have been able to stop WSU’s passing attack. Gordon will be tested by an Arizona State defense that has given up just six touchdown passes in five games but it's also fair to say the Sun Devils have yet to face an offense like this. Playing on the road, Gordon may have to settle for minimal or moderate gains rather than going for the big play through the air, as any miscue will give momentum to the home team.

''I don't know if you can to keep them under control, they're going to move the ball,'' Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said. ''You can't worry about yards, it's more about points.''

Washington State's problem has been stopping teams. Hence, Claeys’ resignation and the known changes in coaches and players, and possibly scheme as well. The Cougars allowed 105 points and 1,183 total yards in the past two games, both losses, and are 105th in total defense, allowing 444.4 yards per game.

''We haven't had any shortage of strategy, we had too much strategy,'' Leach said.

The key to Arizona State's offense is the continued development of true freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels. His learning curve has been somewhat stunted by the inexperience around him up front, as the Sun Devils have a 17-year-old left tackle and freshman right guard along their offensive line.

As a result, teams have been sending the house after Daniels while running back Eno Benjamin has had trouble finding open lanes. Arizona State has still managed to win four of five games.

BREAKING BENJAMIN: Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin has not put up the same kind of numbers he did while finishing fifth in the FBS a year ago but is finding plenty of ways to contribute. Benjamin needs to get going. After finishing fifth in FBS with 1,642 rushing yards last season, he's currently on pace for less than 950.

The good news is he's coming off of a 100-yard game against a stout Cal defense. If Benjamin can force Washington State to focus on stopping the run that should give Daniels enough time to find Brandon Aiyuk and Frank Darby downfield.

Benjamin has become more of a pass-catching threat this season, catching 13 passes for 151 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He's also Arizona State's leading rusher with 392 yards and had three rushing touchdowns in the Sun Devils' 24-17 road win against California on Sept. 27.

BOUNCING BACK: Washington State's vaunted offense hit a roadblock in its last game against Utah. Gordon had his worst game of the season, throwing for 252 yards and a touchdown with an interception. The offense was held to 313 yards and the Cougars settled for two field goals in three trips inside the Utes' 20-yard line. Trying to get it ramped up again won't be easy against the stingy Sun Devils.

PREDICTIONS:

College Football News: “Arizona State is going to go all Utah on Washington State. The running game will be physical, the offense will own third downs – Wazzu allowed teams to convert half of their tries in three of the five games – and the defense will do just enough at home to allow yards, but not points. It’ll be an interesting contrast in styles with the Sun Devils taking over to control the tempo throughout. Prediction: Arizona State 31, Washington State 20.

Athlon: “Both Washington State and Arizona State are well-coached teams, even if they have different strengths and approaches. Tempo could be critical, especially early, as the Cougars like to pick up the pace while the Sun Devils are more methodical, especially given the inexperience at quarterback and along the offensive line. However, don't be surprised if this a game where Arizona State chooses to try and match Washington State in the pace department, a decision that leads to a much-needed offensive outburst as the Sun Devils win a close one at home. Prediction: Arizona State 48, Washington State 42.