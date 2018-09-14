WHAT: Eastern Washington (2-0) at Washington State (2-0)

WHERE: Martin Stadium (32,952), Pullman, WA

WHEN: Saturday, 5 p.m. PT

TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Network (Guy Haberman, Ryan Leaf); Washington State IMG Sports Network (Matt Chazanow, Alex Brink, Jessamyn McIntyre, Bob Robertson)

Washington State quarterbacks have attempted 111 passes in the first two games this season, yet the Cougars offensive line has yet to allow a sack, an impressive streak they hope continues late Saturday afternoon when they host geographic rival Eastern Washington at Martin Stadium.

Staying upright, WSU quarterback Gardner Minshew completed 66.7 percent of his passes (72-108) for six touchdowns in victories over Wyoming and San Jose State to start the season.

“He’s played very well,” Mike Leach said. “The impressive thing is he hasn’t been here very long for that position. He didn’t know any of our guys’ individual tendencies or habits as to where they are going to be when on the field. That can be difficult. But he assembled the scheme and the identity with the team and the ability to utilize the personnel. He has been remarkably effective in a quick fashion. That is still developing. He will get better and better as the season progresses.”

Leach wants the Cougar offense – specifically the receivers – to be more consistent.

“We need to do a better job of being consistent,” Leach said. ‘Right now, we’re explosive on offense, but we’re not as consistent as we need to be. WE have a lot of young, explosive receivers, but we need consistency. We have to iron that out.”

Could redshirt freshman WR Travell Harris see more action after catching 7 passes for 87 yards (12.4 yards per catch) in his first two career games? The confidence level of the WSU coaches in the Tampa, Fla. native seems to be growing base don his performances on both offense and special teams.

“He’s faster than you think,” Leach said. “But he delivers a blow when he hist somebody. He’s doing a good job. He’ll be around here for a long time. He continues to improve.”

Running back James Williams leads WSU’s Air Raid attack in both rushing (118 yards on 26 carries) and receiving (14 receptions for 87 yards, 2 TD), and will likely again have an integral role in the Cougars offense. True freshman Max Borghi is second in rushing (62 yards on 11 carries, team high 5.45 yards per rush) with seven receptions, including a crucial TD at Wyoming.

“James does have a good combination of explosion and power,” Leach said. “He’s pretty good with his hands. A consistent James Williams would be a real weapon. I’ve been impressed with how quickly Max has picked things up. Max has only been here a few months (enrolled in Jan.). By nature, he is consistent. He asks a lot of questions and wants to know the big picture. He might be the fastest guy on the team. He’s easily in the top three.”

Eastern Washington has given up some passing yards in their two victories, so they might be vulnerable if Minshew and the Cougar receivers are sharp.

Eastern Washington’s redshirt senior dual threat QB Gage Gubrud is a savvy veteran and an efficient passer with 659 yards and nine touchdowns in the first two games. He’s fearless with the deep passing game and won’t be shy about pushing a Cougar secondary that wasn’t truly tested by Wyoming and San Jose State. Gubrud is also EWU’s second leading rusher.

“The hardest quarterbacks to defend are the ones that can extend plays with their legs,” WSU defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys said. “We have to make sure we keep him in the pocket as much as possible and get a good push. When he does get out of the pocket, hopefully we will have somebody right on him because he has made some tremendous plays running outside the pocket.”

Claeys coached at the FCS level (Southern Illinois) and understands the challenges faced by Gubrud and EWU.

“They get the ball to their athletes,” Claeys said. “They may be one of the better screen teams I’ve seen on film. We’re going to have to do a good job controlling their screens. That’s all about tackling and leverage.”

But they will be on Saturday as Gubrud will try to push them to the limit just as he did two years ago when he enjoyed an impressive debut at Martin Stadium.

“He was pretty far along when we played (EWU) before,” Mike Leach said Thursday during his weekly coaches show. “He’s a god player. The best quarterbacks play within themselves. He probably runs a little less now and stands in there. Two years ago, he was throwing to a couple of NFL caliber receivers.”

Nsimba Webster, the only Eagles receiver with more than four receptions, has caught 17 passes for 388 yards in the first two games. WSU fans still remember former EWU wide receiver Cooper Kupp running free all over the field two years ago, so the Cougars secondary must find a way to contain Webster and keep the ball from going over their heads.

“Webster is a quick guy and comes out of his cuts very fast,” Leach said. “He hits full speed very quickly.”

“We have to make sure we keep the ball in front of us,” Claeys added. “We’ve done a decent job of that this year. We have to continue doing that and rally to the ball carrier. There is no doubt we have to know where Webster is and what he is doing.”

Leach described the experienced Eagles defense “as one of the better Eastern Washington defenses I’ve seen.” Nine seniors are listed as potential starters on the two-deep, including the entire linebacker corps and three of the four defensive backs.

“There is some discussion about whether they are better on offense or defense this year,” Leach said. “They play together well. There aren’t a bunch of stars that just jump off the page. They are very aggressive and disciplined. They are loaded with seniors.”

NOTES:

-- 2019 Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei three-star safety William Nimmo Jr. is taking an official visit to WSU this weekend. He has also been offered by Arizona, California, Florida, Oregon State and UCLA, among others. Additionally, 2019 CB Armani Archie is also taking an official visit to WSU for Saturday’s game. He holds five offers – WSU, Nebraska, Wyoming, Nevada and San Jose State.

WEEK 3 PAC-12 SCHEDULE (Sat. Sept. 15)

UC Davis at Stanford, 11 a.m. (Pac-12 Network)

San Jose State at Oregon, 2 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

New Hampshire at Colorado, 2 p.m. (Pac-12 Mountain)

Idaho State at California, 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Bay Area)

Oregon State at Nevada, 4 p.m. (ESPN3)

Eastern Washington at Washington State, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

USC at Texas, 5 p.m. (Fox)

Washington at Utah, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona State at San Diego State, 7:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Fresno State at UCLA, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Southern Utah at Arizona, 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

(All Times Pacific)