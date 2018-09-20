WHAT: Washington State (3-0) at USC (1-2)

WHERE: Memorial Coliseum (78,467), Los Angeles, CA

WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m. PT

TV/RADIO: ESPN (Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy, Tom Luginbill); Washington State IMG Sports Network (Matt Chazanow, Alex Brink, Jessamyn McIntyre, Bob Robertson)

Washington State sophomore wide receiver Jamire Calvin, like many others in the large contingent of Cougar players from southern California, has a problem.

The graduate of Cathedral High School in Pasadena, Calif. is expecting plenty of family and friends to attend Friday night’s Pac-12 road clash against USC at Memorial Coliseum, which is currently undergoing major renovations.

How many ticket requests has Calvin tried to fill?

“A lot more than I have,” Calvin said. “Sometimes your family just has to stick it out and buy a ticket or watch on TV like everybody else. We’re limited as college athletes. I’m making sure my parents have tickets and then figure it out from there.”

Calvin grew up a rabid Trojans fan and dreamed of one day wearing the USC colors and playing in front of large crowds at Memorial Coliseum. But he soured on USC when they didn’t offer him a scholarship, unlike many other Pac-12 schools. He flipped from Nebraska to WSU on National Signing Day, picking the Cougars from 34 offers.

“I grew up a really big USC fan. Reggie Bush was always my favorite player,” Calvin said earlier this week. But in high school they were one of the few schools that didn’t offer me. So, I built up a little hatred for them. Being able to go back to southern California and playing on the opposite side in front of my family is going to be real fun, especially since it’s the first time.”

More than 30 players on the WSU roster are from southern California.

Senior defensive lineman Nick Begg from Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. (same high school as WR Kyle Sweet) will finally get an opportunity to play in a game near his hometown. Yet, he faces the same challenge as Calvin. Finding enough ticket to keep all his family and friends happy.

“It’s cool, but you can’t get caught up in that because that’s just a distraction,” Begg said. “But it’s definitely exciting. I have a lot of family and friends coming to the game, but too many to get everybody a ticket. Way too many. I have 10+ member of my family coming, and then there are the friends. It’s impossible to get tickets for everybody.”

The message from the WSU coaches to the Cougars, particularly the players from southern California, has been explicit: Homecomings are nice, but this is a business trip.

“We have a lot of LA kids and they have a lot of LA kids. Everybody knows everybody,” WSU inside receivers coach Dave Nichol said. “I told our guys to remember why we’re going down there. They’re all straight on that. They are going to run their stuff and we’re going to run our stuff. We’ll see what happens. The first conference game will be exciting.”

Slow starts and early-season upset losses are all-too-familiar occurrences for Southern California in recent years. A September showdown with dangerous Washington State on a short week seems awfully familiar, too.

When the Cougars (3-0) visit the Coliseum on Friday night, the Trojans (1-2, 0-1 Pac-12) realize they're playing for more than their first conference victory and a chance to avoid their first three-game losing streak in a single season since 2012. Just three games into their first year after winning the Pac-12, the Trojans already need a win to counter mounting criticism of coach Clay Helton and a struggling offense.

In 2016, the Trojans started 1-3 before Sam Darnold took over and led them to the Rose Bowl. Last year, the Cougars welcomed the unbeaten Trojans to Pullman on a Friday night and then gritted out a 30-27 upset victory.

This time it's the Cougars who are unbeaten, albeit against a modest nonconference schedule of Wyoming, San Jose State and Eastern Washington. The Cougars' Pac-12 play opens with a quantum leap forward in competition, but coach Mike Leach's players already know they can play with the Trojans.

USC freshman quarterback J.T. Daniels has spent much of the past two games playing catch-up after the Trojans fell behind at Stanford and Texas. The freshman is eager to play a game that will show the full range of his offense's abilities when the Trojans host their first Friday night home game since 1999, before he was born.

Even though the Trojans have struggled offensively in the past two games, scoring just 20 points against Stanford and Texas, WSU defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys is wary of Daniels and the USC offense enjoying a breakout game, especially on home turf, where USC has won 17 straight games.

“Anytime you’re relying on a true freshman, that’s tough,” Claeys said. “They have played a tough schedule. They are trying to find themselves a little bit. They still have athletes and they’re big up front. Before the end of the year, I’m sure they’ll get it figured out. They have a lot of speed out there and that’s what scares me the most. We’re going to have to tackle well to avoid yards after catch. We have to tackle them as soon as they catch the ball. If we don’t, we’ll be in trouble.”

BIG ARM: The Trojans are impressed with Gardner Minshew, the graduate transfer quarterback who has seamlessly taken over for Pac-12 career passing leader Luke Falk. Minshew leads the nation with 401 yards passing per game while completing 70.9 percent of his throws. "Looks the same," USC defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast said. "For them to get a guy like that to come in and execute that offense in three games, he's very, very impressive. The ball is out quick. He sees the field well. He looks to his first, second, third progressions probably as good as any quarterback that Coach Leach has had that I've seen. He's very impressive."

Several other first-year starting quarterbacks in the Pac-12 are struggling at the moment, but Minshew’s start to his Washington State career has caught some people by surprise. However, those people don’t live in Pullman or have spent any time around the program over the past four months. Minshew’s previous experience at East Carolina is apparent in how he has quickly taken the leadership reins at WSU.

“How many of those other teams have fifth-year senior quarterbacks?” WSU outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. said. “He has experience and it shows. He’s new to this offense, but he was very familiar to some of the concepts we have. He is older and mature. The day he walked onto this campus, he was a leader. Everyone has been impressed by who he is and how he plays the game.”

GUSTIN SITS: USC linebacker Porter Gustin will miss the first half against the Cougars after receiving a targeting penalty against Texas. Gustin already had two sacks before his hit on Sam Ehlinger, whose helmet flew off. "I didn't even think it was going to be roughing the passer," said Gustin, who is off to a strong start to his senior season after struggling with injuries last year. "I think it's pretty clear I wasn't trying to do anything dirty, but his helmet popped off. They've really gotten strict on that rule, and we're going to have to adjust the way we go about things."

TOUGH NIGHT: The Coliseum might be less crowded than usual for this one, and the Trojans' slow start is only one reason. The game is on a Friday night, forcing fans to navigate LA's brutal weekend rush-hour traffic to get downtown; the opponent is a school without an enormous alumni base in Southern California compared to other Pac-12 foes; and USC's 95-year-old stadium also is an active construction site while undergoing renovations, severely limiting its tailgating and parking areas. Many fans might decide to catch this one on TV.

FABULOUS FOURTH: Washington State is outscoring opponents in the fourth quarter by 52-0 in three games. "The biggest thing, I think, is our entire squad has played well in the fourth quarter," Leach said. "Offense, obviously, but defense and special teams, too. We've gotten a lot of plays in the fourth quarter, and we're trying to manufacture that for all the quarters, really."

NOT SPECIAL: Helton isn't worried about the Trojans' special teams misadventures in Austin, even after losing kicker Chase McGrath to a torn knee ligament incurred while trying to make a tackle on the Longhorns' blocked field goal return for a touchdown. Michael Brown is USC's new kicker. Helton also believes his two punters will bounce back after uncorking punts that went 13, 22 and 29 yards. "I've seen them punt well," Helton said. "They had an off night. Just poor kicks. They'll bounce back."

In contrast, WSU punter Oscar Draguicevich has emerged as one of the top punters in the Pac-12. The transfer from Temple Junior College in Texas is averaging 48.6 yards per punt. The Cougars are No. 1 in the country in net punting. Also, Blake Mazza is 4-of-5 on field goal attempts. Undoubtedly, the special teams edge goes to WSU.



WEEK 4 PAC-12 SCHEDULE (Fri. Sept. 21-Sat. Sept. 22)

Fri., Sept. 21

Washington State at USC, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sat., Sept. 22

Arizona at Oregon State, 1 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Stanford at Oregon, 5 p.m. (ABC)

Arizona State at Washington, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Byes: California, Colorado, UCLA, Utah

(All Times Pacific)

(AP contributed to this story)