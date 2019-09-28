What: Washington State (3-1, 0-1) at No. 19 Utah (3-1, 0-1)

Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium (45,807), Salt Lake City, UT

When: Sat., Sept. 28, 7 p.m. PT/8 p.m. MT

TV/Radio: FS1 (Justin Kutcher, Shane Vereen, Petros Papadakis), Washington State Learfield IMG Sports Network (Matt Chazanow, Alex Brink, Jessamyn McIntyre).

Vegas Line: Utah favored by 6 points

Series Record: WSU leads, 9-7 (WSU has won 4 games in a row)

Last Meeting: WSU won 28-24 on Sept. 29, 2018 at Pullman, WA.

Two teams coming off disappointing losses in their Pac-12 openers face off Saturday night when No. 19 Utah hosts Washington State at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT in Salt Lake City.

A week ago, this game looked as though it might be a showdown between ranked and undefeated teams, and perhaps even a preview of the conference championship.

Not anymore.

Utah ran wild last week, but didn't have its usual success through the air in a 30-27 loss to USC. Washington State's elite passing offense lit up UCLA, but the Cougars’ defense struggled in the second half of a 67-63 loss and the Cougars fell out of the top 25.

The Cougars possess the nation's top passing offense behind quarterback Anthony Gordon, who threw for 570 yards and a whopping nine touchdowns in the loss to UCLA last weekend. He leads the nation with 1,894 passing yards and 21 TDs and is fourth in pass efficiency at 195.3.

“It is a great system and he (Mike Leach) seems to find a way to make most quarterbacks successful that are playing for him,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said earlier this week. "He does a great job of teaching them and this guy has been there for years. I think he is a fifth-year senior. So, he knows the system inside and out. He looks completely in command back there. I wouldn't say you could just throw any guy in there and he could throw for 400 yards a game, but they do seem to find that guy every year that can get it done."

Gordon should find open receivers against a secondary that allowed 351 yards and three touchdowns last week against USC. Easop Winston (26 catches for 348 yards) and Brandon Arconado (25 for 352) lead one of the top receiving corps in the Pac-12.

Utah ranks 21st nationally in scoring defense, allowing 14.8 points per game, and will rely on a strong defensive front to get pressure on the quarterback. Defensive end Bradlee Anae has four sacks, while linebacker Devin Lloyd leads the team with 31 tackles.

Utah is dealing with injuries at the offensive skill positions, but the backups are capable. Running back Devin Brumfield had 63 yards on 10 carries against USC, while Devonta'e Henry-Cole had 31 yards and a touchdown on four carries after Zack Moss went down in the second quarter at USC with a shoulder injury.

Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley, sixth in the nation in completion percentage (76.2) and 11th in pass efficiency (177.00), has a foot injury after taking several big hits Saturday, but he says he'll play. If he can't go, it will fall to sophomore Jason Shelley or junior Drew Lisk, who completed all six of his passes in the loss at USC.

UTAH INJURIES: It is unclear whether Moss will be back for the game. Huntley, who was limping late in the loss to USC, was also a question mark but he told reporters this week at practice that he planned to play.

If Moss doesn't return, Utah will lean on Jordan Wilmore, Devin Brumfield and Devonta'e Henry-Cole to run the ball.

AIR RAID PART II: This will be the second straight week the Utes face an Air Raid offense. New offensive coordinator Graham Harrell has installed the Air Raid at USC, and of course it's the hallmark of Leach's offenses.

''We've got to try to solve the same kind of offense this week that we played last week. They do it better than anybody in the country as far as what they do - throwing the football. Year-in and year-out, wherever Mike Leach is coaching they are going to be near the top in the country in throwing the ball,'' Whittingham said.

ALL ABOUT ANTHONY: Speaking of the Air Raid, Gordon has thrown for more than 400 yards in each of his first four games and is the first WSU quarterback to do so. He is the national leader among FBS quarterbacks for completions per game with 32.45, passing yards per game with 473.5 and total offense at 483.5.

Leach couldn't recall if he'd ever coached a QB who threw for nine touchdowns in a single game.

ADMIRATION SOCIETY: Whittingham was asked this week about what it's like to have a conversation with Leach, who is known for a certain degree of quirkiness. ''He is the most entertaining coach you will come across. He is as smart as a whip and personable. You can literally choose any topic and you will get a couple of hours' worth of dialogue,'' Whittingham said. ''He knows a lot. He must read a lot.''

PREDICTIONS:

College Football News: “The Utes will rally back from last week’s loss to USC and take control right away with the offensive front. Washington State will come up with enough through the air to provide a push, but with the injuries in the backfield, the Utes will rotate the backs to pound and pound some more, control the clock, and keep Gordon off the field. It’ll be a grinding game for Utah, and it’ll be a good-enough performance from the secondary.” Prediction: Utah 34, Washington State 27.

Athlon: "Both teams are feeling desperate to get back on track after unexpected losses. Utah has struggled with defending the air raid in past seasons and, on paper, could get chewed up again. In reality, the Utes have less to fear from Washington State than usual. The Cougars can put up big numbers, but their defense isn't up to its usual standard. Coupled with an insane number of mistakes that allowed a bad UCLA team to rally for an epic comeback win, and you have a vulnerable-looking Washington State team. Utah will finally find a way to beat a set of Cougars not originating from Provo. Prediction: Utah 34, Washington State 31.

PAC-12 WEEK 5 SCHEDULE (Sept. 27-28):