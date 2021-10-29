Preview: Cougs travel to the desert to face Arizona State

Washington State hits the road for a Pac-12 Conference matchup at Arizona State in Tempe Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for Noon on Fox Sports 1.

Jake Dickert leads the Cougars in his first road game since being named interim head coach Oct. 18 following the dismissal of Nick Rolovich and four assistants for refusing to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The WSU defense enters the week second in the Pac-12 and No. 13 in the country with 15 takeaways while their 44 tackles-for-loss are fourth in the league. Quarterback Jayden de Laura leads the Pac-12 with 15 passing touchdowns, Max Borghi is tied for third in the Pac-12 with eight rushing touchdowns and receivers Travell Harris (51) and Calvin Jackson Jr. (41) rank third and fourth in the league in the receptions, respectively.

Linebacker Jahad Woods moved into the WSU Top-5 for career tackles earlier this season and enters the week with 380 career stops, most among all active Pac-12 tacklers.

Arizona State had a week off to rest, recover and shake off a second-half meltdown in a loss to Utah. It also gave Sun Devils coach Herm Edwards a chance to do a little writing.

“I wrote the leaders a letter, told them what I expected," Edwards said. "Sometimes I think when you talk to them in person, that’s one thing, but when they can read it and look at it, the message really sinks in. I’ve always been that person that when I get a letter from somebody, I really focus in on what it says, and I can read it over and over again. It’s my job to inform players on where we are at.”

Edwards is hoping his old-school letter campaign will sink in heading into Saturday's game against Washington State. The Sun Devils (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) were ranked No. 18 in the AP Top 25 and hoping to take control of the Pac-12 South race heading into their Oct. 16 game at Utah.

Arizona State appeared to be in good shape at halftime, leading by 14, but then the bottom fell out. Utah scored 28 straight points in the second half and won 35-21, making the Sun Devils' bid to win the South a much closer race.

“Every game is important and it gives you momentum," Edwards said. "We lost it and we want to get it back. We have some good leaders on this team and the next five weeks they need to be leaders.”

Washington State needs its leaders to step up after coach Nick Rolovich was fired. Rolovich and four assistant coaches were fired on Oct. 18 for refusing to adhere to the state's vaccination mandate. The Cougars (4-4, 3-2) tried to gather themselves against BYU five days later, but ended up losing 21-19 with defensive coordinator Jake Dickert serving as acting head coach.

“It’s a little bit learning on the fly,” Dickert said. “I felt it was really smooth. For the most part we operated as a staff.”

The nonconference loss didn't hurt the Cougars in the Pac-12 at least. They're still in the North Division race, a half-game behind No. 7 Oregon and Oregon State.

Stopping the Cougars: Arizona State is hoping cornerback Chase Lucas and safety Evan Fields will return after missing time with injuries. The Sun Devils will need all the help they can get against Washington State's passing game.

Sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura has been solid in his first year as the starter, throwing for 1,733 yards and leading the Pac-12 with 15 touchdown passes. Washington State also is the only team in the Pac-12 featuring two receivers with over 500 yards apiece. Veteran slots Calvin Jackson Jr. (528 yards) and Travell Harris (525) have combined for 92 receptions and nine touchdowns.

Defending the Run: Washington State faces a similar uphill defensive challenge in trying to stop Arizona State's run game. The Sun Devils are 33rd nationally with 200.1 yards per game and lead the FBS with 37 rushing TDs over the past 10 games.

Washington State has struggled against the run, allowing at least 200 yards four times this season while ranking 86th nationally at 165.6 yards allowed per game.

“We’ve just been a little leaky as the season has gone on,” Dickert said. ”(But have) been able to make the big play to stop that momentum."

Facts and Figures: Arizona State leads the Pac-12 and is 22nd nationally in scoring defense, allowing 18.9 points per game. ... Washington State is second in the Pac-12 and No. 13 nationally with 15 takeaways. ... The Sun Devils lead the all-time series 27-15-2, but the Cougars have won two of the past three. ... Arizona State's offensive line has been good at protecting QB Jayden Daniels, allowing quarterback pressures on 22% of dropbacks this year.

Series History: Washington State trails the all-time series with Arizona State 15-27-2 but has won two of the last three meetings. ASU won the last meeting, 38-34 in 2019 in Tempe. The Cougars are 6-17-2 all-time in Tempe and last won in 2016, 37-32.

Why Washington State Will Win: The passing game is still doing what it does. It’s not the high-flying fun show you’d expect out of a Washington State offense, but even after the drama and the issues with the Nick Rolovich situation, the team was still able to do what it does in a close loss to BYU. The O needs to do more, but it’ll get close to 250 yards through the air against the Arizona State defense, the defense is solid at forcing takeaways, and the entire system is build around staying close against just about anyone. The defensive side has been good enough, allowing under 400 yards in four of the last five games. Arizona State is 0-2 against FBS teams when failing to get to 430, and 4-0 when it does.

Why Arizona State Will Win: The Sun Devils are still in the hunt for the Pac-12 title as long as it wins out and gets a wee bit of help. Now they’re rested after two weeks off following the rough performance in the loss to Utah. For all of the steadiness and consistency, the Washington State defense can get hammered on by anyone who’s able to establish the ground game.

The Cougars are 1-3 when allowing 200 rushing yards or more, and ASU has to at least be balanced. It has yet to have a 200 yard rushing/passing day, but get the ground attack working, and everything else with this team will follow. There’s enough of a pass rush to be a bother for the short-range Wazzu passing game, and that all goes along with a defense that’s the best in the Pac-12. Washington State will hit its throws, but they might not go anywhere.

(AP and Yahoo Contributed To This Story)

