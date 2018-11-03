WHAT: California (5-3, 2-3) at Washington State (7-1, 4-1)

WHERE: Martin Stadium (32,952), Pullman, WA

WHEN: Saturday, 7:45 p.m. PT

TV/RADIO: ESPN (Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy, Tom Luginbill); Washington State IMG Sports Network (Matt Chazanow, Alex Brink, Jessamyn McIntyre) .

Washington State resumes its longshot quest to crash the College Football Playoff as well as its bid to take the Pac-12 North when the No. 10 Cougars host California on Saturday night.

Washington State (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12, No. 8 CFP) is the only remaining Pac-12 team with a single loss, and the Cougars almost certainly need to win out for a chance at their first playoff bid.

Coach Mike Leach isn't looking that far down the road. He's focused on beating a Cal (5-3, 2-3) team that routed the Cougars last year and knocked them out of the Top 10.

"I'm just worried about beating Cal," Leach said. "We'll just focus on playing Cal as best we can."

Leach is known for thinking the playoff field should be expanded. At minimum, all conference champions should be in the playoffs, Leach said. With just four teams, "really good" programs are left out, Leach said.

Saturday's game will feature a classic showdown between Washington State's potent offense, which is averaging 40.8 points, and a California defense that is the best in the Pac-12 against the pass. The Bears knocked previous No. 15 Washington out of the Top 25 when they beat the Huskies 12-10 last weekend.

Cal allows just 165 passing yards per game and they have held seven of eight opponents under 350 yards of total offense. "They bounce around on defense," Leach said. "They play hard. They're physical."

The big problem for California is that the Bears don't score much, and WSU also has a solid defense. "They play really good defense," Cal coach Justin Wilcox said. "We've got a ton of respect for them."

Wilcox said one key for the Bears will be constantly changing the formations that Cougars quarterback Gardner Minshew sees across the line of scrimmage.

Minshew is adept at extending plays until he finds an open receiver. Many other quarterbacks will throw the ball away if no one is open, Wilcox said. Minshew, who has a deep and talented receiving corps, doesn't do that often.

"If it's initially not there, he'd going to bide his time and find a window," Wilcox said. "You've got to play the whole down."

Washington State is seeking its first Pac-12 North title and can secure it by winning its final four games. The Cougars' 11-game home winning streak is the fourth-longest in the nation, behind Alabama (24), Clemson (12) and Washington (12).

Last year, Cal shut down the Air Raid and clobbered the Cougars 37-3 in Berkeley. Leach said there was not much to take from that game.

Other things to watch Saturday when the Cougars host Cal, which has won 11 of its past 13 games against Washington State:

THE CONSTANT GARDNER: There were plenty of WSU fans wearing fake Gardner Minshew mustaches for Halloween, and there is a good reason why. Over the past four games, all Washington State wins, the quarterback known as the Mississippi Mustache has completed 140 of 197 passes (.711), for 1,636 yards and 15 touchdowns. Leach thinks Minshew is the best quarterback in the country. "He's got the best numbers so he's the best one," Leach said.

LOCAL CONNECTION: Cal linebacker Evan Weaver is a native of Spokane, Washington, but he spurned the nearby Cougars to go to school in Berkeley. Weaver is the reigning Pac-12 defensive player of the week after returning an interception for a touchdown against Washington. "We tried to recruit him," Leach said. "He told us no."

IT'S CATCHING: Washington State running back James Williams has 48 receptions to lead all running backs in the nation.

WHAT'S AT STAKE: Washington State continues its quest for the Pac-12 North title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Cougars opened eighth in the CFP rankings this week, and have won 11 straight home games. Cal is seeking to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2015.

KEY MATCHUP: Washington State's potent Air Raid offense, averaging 40.8 points per game, against a California defense that allowed Washington only 10 points last Saturday as the Bears won 12-10, knocking the Huskies out of the Top 25. The Bears allow 22 points per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: California - RB Patrick Laird has 660 rushing yards and five touchdowns this season, and is closing in on 1,500 career rushing yards. LB Evan Weaver is the Pac-12 defensive player of the week. Washington State - Graduate transfer QB Gardner Minshew continues to lead the nation in yards passing with nearly 398 per game. Over the last four games, Minshew has thrown for 1,636 yards and 15 TDs During that streak, Minshew's passing yards are more than 38 FBS teams have thrown for all season, while his 15 TD passes are more than 74 FBS teams have posted all season. Dezmon Patmon caught 10 passes for 127 yards last weekend as the Cougars beat Stanford 41-38. RB James Williams has 48 receptions to lead all running backs in the nation.

FACTS & FIGURES: Washington State coach Mike Leach logged his 45th win with the Cougars last weekend, taking over third place among winningest coaches in WSU history ... Washington State has posted 13 fourth quarter comebacks in seven seasons under Leach, including two this season ... Washington State LB Peyton Pelluer has played in 49 games, two short of tying the team record ... Cal is first in the Pac-12 in pass defense at 165 yards per game ... Cal's defense has allowed opponents under 350 yards of total offense in seven of eight games ... Cal has won 11 of its past 13 games against Washington State.

PREDICTIONS

CollegeFootballNews.com: “Yes, the Cal pass defense is impressive, but it’s about to get hit by a Cougar passing game that’s humming on all cylinders. Gardner Minshew has been Heisman-worthy, completing 71% of his passes for 3,183 yards and 26 touchdowns with six picks, coming up with 400 yards or more in five games and roaring past 300 yards in every game. For all of the solid things Cal might be doing, it doesn’t have the scoring pop, and turnovers – while they’ve slowed – have been a problem. The Cougars are able to control the clock, come up with the big throws when needed, and they’re not turning the ball over enough to matter. Cal has the right makeup, skills, and style to stop what Washington State does, but it won’t be able to do it. Wazzu can play a little D, too. Minshew will be Minshew with 300 yards, but he’s not going to go ballistic. The Cougars will get up early, though, and that will be enough. Cal won’t have the offense to keep up the pace or push ahead when it gets its chances.” Washington State 36, Cal 20.

Athlon: California won a game without scoring an offensive touchdown. It’s fair to say the Bears offense will have to cross the goal line several times to hang with Wazzu this weekend. This comes down to who wins a "strength-on-strength" battle. The Cougars obviously want to chuck it all over the field. Cal, meanwhile, comes into the game ranked No. 8 in the nation in pass defense. Will the Golden Bears shut down Mike Leach's Air Raid offense altogether? Prediction: Washington State 30, California 20.

San Jose Mercury News: “In its two most recent trips to Washington State, Cal allowed 56 and 59 points. And somehow, the Bears actually won one of those games. Cal heads back to Pullman, Washington, for a Saturday night game against a Cougars team sitting at No. 8 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. If the underdog Bears hope to upset Washington State, they will need a far better effort by their defense. After four years of defensive ineptness under former coach Sonny Dykes, Cal is playing defense again. The Bears are allowing only 22.3 points and 312 yards per game and rank among the top 10 in the nation in fewest passing yards allowed, interceptions and defensive touchdowns. They will need all of that against a Cougars offense that averages 40.8 points behind the stellar play of graduate transfer quarterback Gardner Minshew II.”

WEEK 10 PAC-12 SCHEDULE (Fri. Nov. 2-Sat. Nov. 3)

Fri., Nov. 2

Arizona 42, Colorado 34

Sat. Nov. 3

Utah at Arizona State, 1 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

UCLA at Oregon, 4:30 p.m. (Fox)

Stanford at Washington, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

USC at Oregon State, 7 p.m. (FS1)

California at Washington State, 7:45 p.m. (ESPN)

PAC-12 NORTH STANDINGS (As of Nov. 2)

Washington State 4-1 (7-1)

Washington 4-2 (6-3)

Stanford 3-2 (5-3)

Oregon 2-3 (5-3)

California 2-3 (5-3)

Oregon State 1-4 (2-6)

(AP contributed to this story)