Preview: de Laura will start at QB against FCS Portland State

Seven days after dropping a 26-23 decision to Utah State, Washington State continues its season-opening three-game homestand with a Saturday afternoon matchup against Portland State at Gesa Field.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. PT on the Pac-12 Network.

Sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura replaced the injured Jarrett Guarantano during the Utah State game and did well enough in the game (11-of-21 passing for 133 yards) and during practice this week to earn the start against the Vikings.

It will be de Laura's fifth career start.

"We plan on going with Jayden,” Rolovich said Wednesday. "Jayden deserves a ton of credit. He proved to me a maturity level, a growth. I loved his energy and communication on the sideline. I’m impressed with the growth he has gone through. He was down when we didn’t name him the starter (before the season opener) but he went back to work and was here for his teammates.”

De Laura will try to energize a WSU offense against Portland State’s flex defense. The Vikings surrendered 573 yards to Hawaii last week, 268 on the ground.

“Up front defensively, they’re built on causing disruption and confusion,” Rolovich said. “It’s a unique defense. This is a challenging team. This is not one we’re taking lightly.”

The WSU offense sputtered on third downs (3-of-11) and couldn’t put the game away when ahead after a strong third quarter. The Cougars have the parts – RB Max Borghi needs the ball in his hands more – and the offense should be sharper.

WSU’s wide receiver group had an underwhelming season opener against Utah State as the Cougars threw for just 189 yards. Only two receivers (Calvin Jackson and Travell Harris) had more than two receptions.

“I was disappointed in their production and some of the details after watching the film,” Rolovich said. “But they’re not alone there. Up front, we could have played a lot better. It all starts there. They have been challenged by the coaches and will have a challenge schematically with Portland State. We need the guys up front to be great.”

Portland State QB Davis Alexander threw for 400 yards on 23-of-47 passing and three touchdowns in the Vikings’ 49-35 loss to Hawaii in Week 1.

“He’s a good quarterback with talented receivers,” Rolovich said. “The quarterback has some magician to him. Some of the things he does is off-script. You have to respect that as a fan or a fab of quarterback play. He’s a good player. He has a nice connection with his receivers.”

WSU’s must generate a better pass rush against the Vikings than what they showed last week. Utah State’s two quarterbacks attempted 36 passes, but the Cougars mustered zero sacks and just two QB hurries.

In other words, WSU didn’t apply a lot of pressure in the pocket. As long as the Vikings keep pressing, WSU’s inability to generate a pass rush against Utah State means PSU could throw a scare into the Cougars.

CONNECTIONS: There are a couple WSU connections to the Portland State coaching staff as head coach Bruce Barnum has a pair of sons, Brody and Cooper, who are/were righthanded pitchers on the Cougar baseball team. Brody just finished his career while Cooper is begin-ning his sophomore year in Pullman. Portland State Associate Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator Payam Saadat played linebacker (1990-94) for the Cougars and played in the 1992 Copper Bowl and the 1994 Alamo Bowl.



