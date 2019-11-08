Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth get you set for Saturday's Washington Sate-California matchup at 4 p.m. PT/ 5 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network. WSU quarterback Anthony Gordon leads the nation in passing yards (423.4 per game), and Cal linebacker Evan Weaver leads in the nation in total tackles (127).

What: Washington State (4-4, 1-4) at California (4-4, 1-4)

Where: Memorial Stadium (63,000), Berkeley, Calif.

When: Sat., Nov. 9, 4 p.m. PT

TV/Radio: Pac-12 Network (Ted Robinson, Yogi Roth, Lewis Johnson), Washington State Learfield IMG Sports Network (Matt Chazanow, Alex Brink, Jessamyn McIntyre).

Vegas Line: WSU is favored by 7.5 points

Series Record: Cal leads 47-28-5 (WSU has won 1 game in a row)

Last Meeting: WSU won 19-13 on Nov. 3, 2018 in Pullman, WA

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox has finally announced – after declining to do so earlier in the week - his team’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s pivotal clash with Washington State in Berkeley.

Redshirt junior Devon Modster will be Cal’s starting quarterback against the Cougars. According to the local Bay Area edition of SI.com, Wilcox made the announcement Friday, ending speculation as to whether Modster or freshman Spencer Brasch would start against the Cougars.

Modster, who transferred from UCLA this past offseason, started the games against Oregon and Oregon State, both of which Cal lost, but he was unable to play in the Oct. 26 game at Utah because of an unspecified injury. Brasch made his first collegiate start against the Utes, and the Bears lost 35-0, which was Cal’s first shutout loss in 20 years.

The Bears are 4-0 in games in which the injured Chase Garbers has played more than a half this season. They are 0-4 in the other games. Modster took over as Cal’s starter after Chase Garbers suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter of the Sept. 27 loss to Arizona State.

Modster has completed just 46.1 percent of his passes this season (35-76) for 380 yards with two TD passes and three interceptions. He is Cal’s fourth leading rusher with 125 yards on 33 carries.

A number of Cal receivers are questionable for Saturday’s 4 p.m. game. Kekoa Crawford (10 receptions), Nikko Remigio (team high 18 receptions), Jeremiah Hawkins (7 receptions) and Ricky Walker III are all listed as “week-to-week,” which means their availability for Saturday is uncertain.

Modster’s counterpart on Saturday just happens to lead the nation in passing. WSU senior Anthony Gordon, who succeeded Gardner Minshew as the Cougars' starter this season, leads the nation with 3,387 passing yards and an average of 423 yards through the air per game.

Gordon has also thrown for 32 touchdowns with only nine interceptions in eight games. He is eyeing the Pac-12 touchdown record set by Washington's Jake Browning (43) and the league record of 4,776 passing yards set by Minshew last season. Gordon has been a bright spot during a challenging season for Washington State.

Saturday’s game serves a sort of a homecoming for Gordon, one of a number of WSU players from the Bay Area. Coming out of Terra Nova High School in Pacifica, California (located south of San Francisco in the West Bay) Gordon spent his freshman year at City College of San Francisco, where he led the Rams to a 12-1 record during the 2015 season.

After throwing for nine TDs in the UCLA loss, Gordon was limited to 252 yards and one touchdown the next weekend in a loss at No. 8 Utah. But he hasn't thrown for less than 369 yards since. That includes a 38-34 loss at Arizona State and a 37-35 loss at No. 7 Oregon, games in which the Sun Devils and Ducks won on their final drives.

"As an offense, we can do better so it doesn't come down to a last-second drive," Gordon said. "We could have put the game out of reach by scoring more."

The remainder of the Cougars' schedule has them playing at California this week, hosting Stanford and Oregon State, and then finishing at archrival Washington in the Apple Cup. Gordon's goal in the final weeks is leading the Cougars to a fifth consecutive bowl game, which would be unprecedented in program history.

"We're looking to win out," Gordon said. "We are confident going into our next four games."

Saturday, Gordon must be conscience of where Cal inside linebacker Evan Weaver is on every play. Weaver received word this week that he's among 12 semifinalists for the Dick Butkus award. That came after he accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl in January.

The Golden Bears haven't won since beating Mississippi on the road Sept. 21. Saturday is a pivotal game for both teams with the winner taking a significant step forward in becoming bowl eligible, while the loser faces an uphill battle in securing the coveted six wins to reach the postseason.

Weaver leads the nation with 127 tackles (69 total) and is averaging nearly 16 per game. Several times this season he's challenged teammates to improve or stay home after losses. Mike Leach credits Weaver for helping anchor the Bears defense that's among the Pac-12's best since Justin Wilcox replaced Sonny Dykes as coach in 2017.

"They've been able to hold everybody in check for the last two seasons. That's what good defenses do," Leach said. "(Weaver) is big, he moves well. He's always been a pretty gifted guy."

Weaver said Washington State's offense is sound enough to cause problems.

"Coach Leach has a great scheme," Weaver said. "They know how to score points. They pass the ball a bunch, they also know when to run it. It's about making tackles in space."

Here are more things to watch for when California hosts Washington State on Saturday:

FEWER DISTRACTIONS: Leach felt his players and staff handled the Cougars second bye week much better than the first. Then again, Washington State didn't have to deal with the resignation of a coach. Defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys stepped down during the first bye week. "We are further along now with all the coaches and players settled in," Leach said. "This one has been quite peaceful by comparison. The first bye week was disruptive."

CLOSING OUT: The Cougars have lost three games this season when leading in the final minutes - to UCLA, Arizona State and Oregon. Wins in even two of the three would have put Washington State in significantly better shape. "We just have to close it out," Leach said. "We've played (those) teams better than anybody else has."

PREDICTIONS:

College Football News: “Washington State’s offense is a different animal. It has problems defensively, but Cal really, really doesn’t have the scoring pop to keep up. The Cougars were only held down by Utah, but that’s partly because that Ute O was going off, too. It won’t be ugly – Cal’s defense will keep this just in check enough to give its offense some opportunities to take over – but Wazzu will have the game in hand after getting up early.” Prediction: Washington State 31, Cal 17.

Athlon: “Both Washington State and California are in a desperate situation after once entering Pac-12 play ranked in the Top 25. Each team needs wins in two of their final four contests to get bowl eligible. The Cougars seem better equipped to get there. Washington State has some defensive weaknesses, but it is still potent enough on offense when it needs to be. The Bears are an absolute mess on that side of the ball. Short of shutting the Cougars out, there isn't much hope for California to win this one.” Prediction: Washington State 24, California 10.

(AP, Athlon and College Football News contributed to this article)

