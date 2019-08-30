It has been a long time since we last hit the playing field, but we are only ONE day away from WSU Cougar Football! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/MLRz04f1FU

What: New Mexico State (0-0) at No. 23 Washington State (0-0)

Where: Martin Stadium (32,952), Pullman, WA

When: Sat., Aug. 31, 7 p.m. PT

TV/Radio: Pac-12 Network (Guy Haberman, Chad Brown, Samantha Peszek); Washington State Learfield IMG Sports Network (Matt Chazanow, Alex Brink, Jessamyn McIntyre).

Vegas Line: Washington State by 32.

Series Record: First meeting.

Quarterback Anthony Gordon has barely seen the field in three seasons at Washington State but the Cougars are his team now.

Gordon emerged as the starter from fall camp and will be under center Saturday when No. 23 Washington State opens the season against New Mexico State, coming off a disappointing season and would like to show well against a Power 5 team.

"He had a really good spring and then he really didn't break stride from spring to fall camp. He was very steady in camp," coach Mike Leach said. "Steady, but also explosive."

Gordon beat out graduate transfer Gage Gubrud for the right to succeed Gardner Minshew, the graduate transfer who led Washington State to a team-record 11 victories last year.

Gordon, a senior, played one year at City College of San Francisco, throwing for 3,800 yards and 37 touchdowns. He has completed just three of five passes for 17 yards with one interception at Washington State, but he's expected to produce big numbers in the Air Raid offense against one of the nation's weaker defenses in 2018.

“Their offense poses some very specific problems to where your defense does have to acclimate,” New Mexico State coach Doug Martin said Tuesday at his weekly press conference. “It’s almost like playing a wishbone team in reverse. We have change our philosophy about first stopping the run because they’re not going to run the ball regardless. You have to be able to defend the pass.”

WSU has led the Pac-12 in passing in 6 of Mike Leach’s 7 seasons on the Palouse, only finishing second behind Cal (Jared Goff) in 2013. WSU has led the nation in passing three times under Leach (2014, 2015, 2018).

He's already made a mark by topping Gubrud, a former Eastern Washington starter who has thrown for 9,900 yards and 86 touchdowns in his career but was less consistent in camp. Gordon is the third different WSU quarterback to start the season opener for the Cougars in the past three seasons.

He will be protected by a veteran offensive line that returns four starters from last season. Former guard Liam Ryan has kicked out to left tackle, while center Frederick Mauigoa (26 straight starts), RG Josh Watson and RT Abraham Lucas resume last season’s roles. The lone new offensive line starter is sixth-year senior Robert Valencia at left guard.

WSU’s best-known returning player on offense is probably sophomore running back Max Borghi, who caught 53 passes last season and matched the WSU single-season freshman record with 12 total touchdowns. He tallied 740 all-purpose yards, rushed for eight touchdowns and averaged 5.1 yards-per-carry. Borghi has been named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List.

LOOK AT NEW MEXICO STATE

The Aggies are trying to rebound from a disappointing 3-9 season during which they only beat one FBS opponent.

New Mexico State, located in Las Cruces, N.M., is led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Josh Adkins, who threw for 2,563 yards and 13 touchdowns last season after taking over the starting role four games into last season. He was named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List several weeks ago. His 222 pass completions last season were good for ninth best in program history for a single season.

“Last year Josh knew our offense very well, but seeing all the different defensive schemes and different coverages was an education for him,” Martin said. “He learns quickly. The next thing for him is learning how to manage a game by not taking negative yardage plays, throwing the ball away, getting the ball out quickly and changing protections. He’s much farther along mentally than any sophomore quarterback I’ve ever coached. He’s running better. The weight room has really helped Josh. He looks quicker and faster than what he’s been. He’s not going to win any 100-meter races versus anybody, but stepping through the pocket and getting a first down can be a weapon for him.”

Running back Jason Huntley rushed for 505 yards and also posted 529 receiving yards last season. He led the nation with three kickoff return touchdowns and should provide explosiveness in different facets of the game for New Mexico State. He amassed 1,632 all-purpose yards en route to becoming the third NMSU running back in history to earn All-America honors.

“Huntley is very explosive with the ball in his hands,” WSU defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys said. “I’m glad I don’t have to coach special teams against him. Defensively, he has our attention. We’ve spent a lot of time making sure we identify where he’s at. Offensively, they get the ball in space with good ball carriers. If we don’t give up a lot of yards after catch and tackle well in space, we should be OK. But when you watch (Huntley’s) film, he’s definitely a challenge. They have some other guys too that can cause some problems.”

Redshirt senior linebacker Javahn Fergurson, one of nine returning starters from the struggling Aggies defense in 2018, led the nation in tackles per game last year (13.2) and finished with 132 tackles in 10 games. He recorded double digit tackles in eight of his 10 games. Senior DL Ray Lopez had a team-high 12.5 tackles for loss last season.

“They’re kind of an explosive team,” Mike Leach said. “They have some strong, fast guys and have a good scheme on offense. Every opponent presents challenges. The most important thing for us is focus on ourselves and how much better we can get. That’s all we can control. We have to execute our offense and just worry about that. I don’t think they’re going to change scheme-wide on defense. I think they’ll play better, though.”

Other things to know heading into Saturday's game in Pullman:

SEASON-OPENING RECORD: Washington State is looking to improve on its 2-5 record in season openers under Leach and help set the stage for an unprecedented fifth consecutive bowl game appearance. The Cougars lost their first five openers under Leach, including twice to FCS teams, but have won the last two. New Mexico State has not won an opener since 2014.

WASHINGTON STATE RECEIVERS: Gordon will have plenty of help in his first season leading the Air Raid. The Cougars have a deep corps of returning wide receivers, including Tay Martin, Easop Winston Jr., Dezmon Patmon and Calvin Jackson, and typically play eight-deep (two players at each position). Ball distribution is one of the keys to the Air Raid offense. Washington State had at least nine players catch a pass in 12 of 13 games last season. Seven players recorded 30+ receptions, most by any team in the country.

NO NEGATIVES: One secret to Washington State's success last year was that the Cougars cut back on the number of plays that got negative yardage. They had 57 negative plays last year, compared to 87 the year before.

MISCELLANEOUS: This year marks only the fourth time since 1952 that Washington State has been ranked in the preseason Top 25, but the second time in the past three seasons. . .Leach is 49-40 as he enters his eighth season in Pullman, and is tied with Mike Price in taking the Cougars to five bowl games. . .New Mexico State reached the Arizona Bowl two seasons ago, its first postseason berth in 57 years. . .Freshman RB Braeden Potter (offense), CB Armauni Archie (defense) and freshman LB Kyle Thornton (special teams) were named WSU’s Scout Team Players of the Week. Archie is expected to see action at cornerback during the game. . .The two programs share a couple connections as WSU offensive line coach Mason Miller worked in the same role with Hal Mumme at NMSU for four seasons (2005-08). Current Aggie quarterbacks coach Chase Holbrook spent the 2016 season with WSU in an offensive quality control position. . .Weather forecast: Sunny and 80 degrees at kickoff with a zero percent chance of precipitation. Light winds from WNW at 6 m.p.h.