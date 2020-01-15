WSU returns home for the Oregon schools with #8 Oregon Thursday night before hosting Oregon State Saturday.

Oregon is the first ranked team the Cougs will face on the year. The Ducks have won the last four meetings, three last season, including the Pac-12 Tournament, which turned out to be Ernie Kent's final game as WSU coach. Oregon is one of the most efficient offenses in the country scoring 114.4 pp100 (4th nationally).

INJURIES MOUNTING: The Cougs entered the week hobbled with Deion James, Marvin Cannon, and Jaylen Shead all injured and missing extended time. In addition, Tony Miller missed the Cougs game at Stanford battling a leg injury. Due to the injuries the Cougs have looked towards their army of freshmen to pick up the slack.

DOUBLE FIGURES: Sophomore CJ Elleby has not disappointed as he has scored in double-figures in 15 of 17 games while eclipsing 20 points in 10 games, three times hitting his career-best of 27. Elleby is 5th in the Pac-12 in scoring and 61st nationally at 18.2 ppg. Elleby has an effective field goal% of 47.3%In addition to his scoring prowess, Elleby leads the team in rebounding at 6.7 rpg as well as defensively with 1.76 steals per game.He has his sights set on becoming the newest member of the 1,000 pt club with 784 career points. He needs 216 points to reach the plateau. On his current scoring pace this season he can hit 1,000 points against Cal Feb. 19.

NEXT UP: WSU finishes up the weekend at home against Oregon State. The game will also feature the retirement of Klay Thompson’s No. 1 jersey as WSU will raise his jersey to the rafters at halftime. Oregon State has won the last four contests between the two teams including the last two at Beasley. Tres Tinkle leads the way at 19.9 ppg, second in the Pac-12. As a team, the Beavers average 111.0 points per 100 possessions (18th in the nation).

OREGON NOTES: Entering the week, Oregon is one of just four teams nationally with at least five NET Quadrant 1 wins (Arizona, Memphis, at Michigan, Seton Hall, at Utah). Baylor, Kansas and West Virginia are the others. . .With another 12 assists, Payton Pritchard will become the sixth player in Pac-12 history with 1,500 career points and 600 career assists. The other five are Gary Payton (Oregon State), Jordan McLaughlin (USC), Damon Stoudamire (Arizona), Tyus Edney (UCLA) and Jason Gardner (Arizona). Pritchard is one of only two players nationally averaging at least 19.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.