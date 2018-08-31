WHAT: Washington State (0-0) at Wyoming (1-0)

WHERE: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, Wyo. (29,181)

WHEN: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. PT/1:30 p.m. MT



TV/RADIO: CBS Sports Network (Rich Waltz, Aaron Murray, A.J. Ross), Washington State IMG Sports Network (Matt Chazanow, Alex Brink, Bob Robertson, Lindsay MacvIntyre)



Mike Leach’s homecoming to the state of Wyoming will be brief.

He hopes it’s a happy one as well.

Leach will be getting back to his roots when his Cougars open their 2018 season at Wyoming on Saturday (12:30 p.m. PT, CBS Sports Network) before a less than capacity crowd at War Memorial Stadium.

Leach is a Wyoming native, growing up in Cody just east of Yellowstone National Park where he developed an interest in coaching while playing football and other sports at Cody High School.

Washington State flew to Laramie, Wyo. on Friday afternoon and will return to Pullman immediately after the game, so Leach and the Cougars will spend just over 24 hours in the state of Wyoming. And it’s a business trip, so Leach has little time for reminiscing about the old days with his many family and friends expected to attend the game.

Leach enters his 17th season as a head football coach with a 122-81 career record, including a 38-38 mark in six seasons at Washington State. Leach is the first coach in school history to lead the Cougars to three bowl games in his first five seasons.

Wyoming coach Craig Bohl described Leach is a "really bright guy" who can take complicated football concepts and make them simple.

"He doesn't try to out-trick everybody to show how smart he is, and so there's brilliance there," Bohl said.

Bohl is no slouch as a coach either and he realizes the value of beating a major program like Washington State for a Wyoming program he has been building for five seasons now and is coming off a season-opening 29-7 win at New Mexico State last weekend in which the Cowboys defense dominated throughout.

"They're a nationally recognized program and they have good players and they're well-coached, so it going to be a great opportunity for our football team," he said.

The Cougars are making their first trip to Wyoming in nearly 30 years when they take the field Saturday afternoon in Laramie, which is about 360 miles from Cody.

SERIES HISTORY: Washington State leads the all-time series with the Cowboys 4-2, taking the last meeting 31-14 in Pullman in 2015. The Cougars will make just their third trip to Laramie and first since 1989, a 29-23 WSU win. Washington State won the first meeting in the series, 21-15 in Laramie in 1962.

STRENGTH VS STRENGTH: The game will feature Wyoming's stingy defense against the explosive offense of Washington State. Last week in the win at New Mexico State, the Cowboy defense allowed the Aggies only 135 yards of total offense and recorded four sacks and eight tackles for loss. Wyoming ranked 16th in the nation in scoring defense last year, allowing opponents 17.5 points per game, and was No. 1 in the NCAA in takeaways with 38.

In 2017, Washington State was No. 2 in the NCAA in passing offense with 366.8 yards per game. Under Leach, the Cougars offense has led the Pac-12 in passing offense in five of the last six seasons. However, Washington State returns just four offensive starters from last year's team.

FIRST TIME SIGNAL-CALLERS: Leach was holding his decision on a starting quarterback close to the vest leading up to Saturday's game. Tyler Hilinski was expected to be the Cougars' replacement for Luke Falk, who threw for 3,593 yards and 30 touchdowns last season. Falk is now with the NFL's Tennessee Titans. But Hilinski took his own life in January.

Speculation over the past few days is graduate transfer Gardner Minshew will get the starting nod because of his experience playing the past two years at East Carolina. But Leach indicated earlier this week that a starter won't be named until game time.

"We've got four quarterbacks and one of them will play," Leach said. "It will be a thrill a minute to discover which one that will be."

With quarterback Josh Allen now playing in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills, Wyoming broke in a successor last week in 6-foot-4 redshirt freshman Tyler Vander Waal, who completed 13 of 21 passes for 137 yards against New Mexico State and efficiently managed the offense.

Senior running back Nico Evans rushed for almost 200 yards against New Mexico State, scoring on runs of 24 and 56 yards.

“He does a pretty good job managing their unit and he does a good job of doing what they want him to do,” Leach said Thursday on his weekly radio show. “They don’t throw it a ton, but within their system he does a good job leading them. Evans is a good workhorse back. You understand why they want to give it to him quite a bit.”

SEASON OPENERS: Wyoming has won 13 of its last 15 home openers while the Cougars have lost their last seven season-openers on the road. Washington State's last road win to start the season came in 2004, when it beat New Mexico 21-17.

NEW-LOOK OFFENSIVE LINE: The Cougar offensive line will feature a couple new faces in 2018. Gone is four-year starting right tackle Cole Madison, drafted in the fifth round by the Green Bay Packers, two-time All-American left guard Cody O'Connell graduated and so did right guard B.J. Salmonson, who played in 44 games. Two-year starter and 2017 All-Pac-12 left tackle Andre Dillard returns for his redshirt-senior season along with junior center Fred Mauigoa who started all 13 games last season and was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List prior to the 2018 season.

Redshirt-sophomore Liam Ryan is expected to start at left guard while redshirt-senior Robert Valencia is expected to make his WSU debut and start at right guard and redshirt-freshman Abraham Lucas is expected to start at right tackle. A couple of redshirt-sophomores Christian Haangana and Josh Watson continued to push for time at both guard spots.

PLENTY OF GOOD SEATS STILL AVAILABLE: The seating capacity for War Memorial Stadium in Laramie is listed at 29,181. According to the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle in Cheyenne, Wyoming expects a crowd between 20-,000-25,000 on Saturday. So, there could be as many as 9,000 empty seats inside the stadium. Wyoming has sold 8,530 season tickets.

(AP contributed to this story)