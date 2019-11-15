What: Stanford (4-5, 3-4) Washington State (4-5, 1-5)

Where: Martin Stadium (32,952), Pullman, WA

When: Sat., Nov. 16, 1:30 p.m. PT

TV/Radio: Pac-12 Network (Ted Robinson, Yogi Roth, Lewis Johnson), Washington State Learfield IMG Sports Network (Matt Chazanow, Alex Brink, Jessamyn McIntyre).

Vegas Line: WSU is favored by 11 points

Series Record: Stanford leads 40-28-1 (WSU has won 3 games in a row)

Last Meeting: WSU won 41-38 on Oct. 27, 2018 in Palo Alto, CA

For the second time in two weeks, the Washington State defense will face an opponent’s No. 2 quarterback.

Stanford coach Shaw announced Friday that No. 1 quarterback K.J. Costello will not play against Washington State. Costello has been limited to five games this season because of injuries. Backup Davis Mills has also dealt with injuries, but Shaw said he was at full strength this week and will likely make his fourth start of the season Saturday.

Mills has completed 64.5 percent of his passes (71-110) this season for 890 yards and five touchdowns with one interception.

With Mills behind center, the Stanford offense could lean heavily on running back Cameron Scarlett, who has 763 yards on 172 carries and is averaging 4.4 yards per attempt. Scarlett hasn’t received the publicity of previous Stanford running backs Christian McCaffrey and Bryce Love, but he’s proven effective with the ball in his hands.

“He runs really hard,” WSU interim defensive coordinator Roc Bellantoni said of Scarlett. “He’s a strong back, similar to (Max) Borghi in the lower half. He breaks a lot of tackles and runs downhill hard. He has a little wiggle in the hole, so he’s definitely very good. They have a couple of other guys that can really go. They use one of them on a lot of fly sweeps and screens. They have some weapon sin the backfield.”

Stanford and Washington State square off Saturday trying to take the next step toward redeeming disappointing seasons. Both teams have four victories and need to win two of their final three regular season games to qualify for a bowl, a solid goal for programs out of contention in the Pac-12 that have made a habit of getting to the postseason in recent years.

Washington State coach Mike Leach has grown increasingly frustrated with his team for losing five of its last six. Leach has consistently ripped the Cougars for lacking leadership despite losing only a few players from the team that went 11-2 last season.

''As coaches, we have not been able to turn this into a consistently tough team,'' Leach said after a loss at Cal last weekend. ''Some of this nicey-nice positive stuff we've experimented with, well, that experiment's failed. Any time any one of these guys thinks they're a leader, they fall on their face.''

Of course, the Cougars are doing some things well. They lead the nation in passing at 433 yards per game, and they lead the Pac-12 in scoring at 39.8 points per game. But the defense has given up too many explosive plays, Leach said.

Quarterbacks Anthony Gordon wants to see the Cougars play with a greater sense of urgency. A loss Saturday would force WSU into a must-win situation in their final two games against Oregon State (Nov. 23) and Washington (Nov. 29 in Seattle).

“Collectively, as a group, we need to be a little more urgent and realize we’re letting opportunities go by the wayside,” Gordon said earlier this week. “We need to buckle down and take advantage of these next three opportunities we have in front of us. We’re always trying to hold people accountable and making sure everybody in the building is committed instead of being just interested.

“People who are committed towards improving, getting better and taking advantage of these last three opportunities. It’s action over words at this point. Words are just empty. We need to prove things with our actions. We need to come out on Saturday and play with a purpose and make sure every play is meaningful.”

While the Stanford offense has transitioned into more of a passing offense the past couple of years behind Costello’s rocket right arm, they have retained the ability to run the football and prefer to run a balanced offense.

“'They are big and they are strong,'' Leach said. ''They like to pound the ball, but they have the ability to throw it.”

Washington State owns a three-game winning streak against Stanford (4-5, 3-4). Preparing to stop Washington State's Air Raid offense can be stressful, said Stanford safety Stuart Head.

''It's probably the most hectic preparation week in the whole season,'' Head said. ''They always have the leading passer in the country and a great group of receivers.''

Stanford coach David Shaw sees similarities between himself and the mercurial Leach.

''We enjoy the game. We enjoy the chess match on game day,'' Shaw said. ''My (play) call sheet is 10 times bigger than his. But when you watch them, you don't see that because he's the master adjuster. 'He'll say he's got five pass plays in a game, but they look like 25.”

Washington State is playing just its second home game since Sept. 21. Four of the previous five games have on the road. WSU lost them all, setting the stage for this season-ending stretch of must-win games.

ADEBO OUT: Stanford will play without cornerback Paulson Adebo, an All-Pac-12 selection who suffered an injury in the Cardinal's loss at Colorado last weekend. Shaw said he could be out for several weeks.

GOING BOWLING: Washington State needs at least two wins in its final three regular-season games to qualify for a bowl. The games against Stanford and Oregon State are in Pullman, while the season finale is Nov. 29 at archrival Washington. Stanford needs at least two wins against either the Cougars, Cal or Notre Dame. Stanford has gone to a bowl game in 10 straight seasons, while the Cougars have made a bowl game in the past four.

AIR RAID: Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon leads the nation with 3,794 passing yards and 34 touchdown passes. His favorite receiver is Brandon Arconado, who leads the league with five 100-yard receiving games.

RESISTANCE IS FUTILE: Washington State running back Max Borghi is the only Power 5 player with at least 550 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns this season. He is second in the league with an average of 6.8 yards per carry and leads all running backs in the nation with 52 receptions.

NOTES:

-- Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review reported Thursday that defensive backs Daniel Isom and Trey Davis have been dismissed from the team for unspecified violation of team rules. Both players have been removed from WSU’s official team roster on the athletic department’s website. Isom was sixth on the Cougars with 30 tackles and led the team with two forced fumbles. Davis transferred to WSU from USC a few weeks prior to preseason camp. He has appeared in four games this season.

-- The Cougar Athletic Fund announced a $2 million cash gift from Lisa and Scott Taylor for the indoor practice facility. It’s the largest cash donation in the school's history.

PREDICTIONS:

College Football News: “This has to be Cameron Scarlett’s game. The Stanford running back has quietly had a strong year with five games with 90+ yards and has two games of 100+ yards in the last four. The Cardinal will run well enough to control the clock and the game, KJ Costello will have another strong performance, and it’ll be a huge road win for a team that needs it to stay alive in the hunt for a bowl game.” Prediction: Stanford 34, Washington State 30.

Athlon: “Washington State is 3-1 at Martin Stadium on the season, and the Cougars scored 63 points in the one loss. These two programs have been pace-setters in the North for the last few years — in Stanford's case, for the past decade — so it seems strange for this mid-November contest to lack divisional implications. Still, the bowl implications carry serious weight. Washington State's style has given better Stanford teams fits over the last three seasons. This is the worst Cougars defense since 2015, with coordinator Tracy Claeys' midseason departure doing little to effect immediate change. However, the Cardinal offense is nowhere near equipped to capitalize. Washington State should roll and keep alive its hope of a bowl game.” Prediction: Washington State 38, Stanford 23.

(AP, Athlon and College Football News contributed to this article)

