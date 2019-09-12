What: No. 20 Washington State (2-0) at Houston (1-1)

Where: NRG Stadium (72,220), Houston, Tex.

When: Fri., Sept. 13, 6:15 p.m. PT

TV/Radio: ESPN (Dave Flemming, Louis Riddick, Paul Carcaterra); Washington State Learfield IMG Sports Network (Matt Chazanow, Alex Brink, Jessamyn McIntyre).

Vegas Line: WSU by 8.5

Series Record: WSU leads 2-1.

Last Meeting: WSU 24, Houston 22, Aloha Bowl, Dec. 22, 1988.

Dana Holgorsen's first impression of Mike Leach dates all the way back to the early 1990s when Holgorsen was a young wide receiver at tiny Iowa Wesleyan College in Mt. Pleasant.

His offensive coordinator? ''I remember seeing that funny-looking guy with sweat pants, a sweat shirt, and hair everywhere,'' Holgorsen recalled. ''That was the genius Mike Leach back in the day.''

Nearly 30 years since they first connected in Iowa, the duo will face off as head coaches for the first time Friday night when Leach's 20th-ranked Cougars face Houston in Holgorsen's first season in charge. The contest will be nationally televised by ESPN with a 6:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. local kickoff.

They're old friends who spent years working together, first at Valdosta State and later at Texas Tech. They each became successful head coaches- Leach at Texas Tech and Holgorsen at West Virginia.

Now they are in the second chapters of their head-coaching careers and they're finally meeting as opponents. One of the originators of the ''Air Raid,'' along with Hal Mumme, and one of his disciples who has created his own version of the offense.

''Mike Leach has been doing the same stuff forever. If there is one thing that is admirable about him it's that as much as people have evolved, he has pretty much continued to do that same stuff,'' Holgorsen said. ''There has never been a playbook, but there have been books written about how it's developed and those were the guys that were the beginning stages of what it was.''

Leach and Holgorsen have remained close since their time together at Texas Tech ended more than a decade ago. But Leach said he's not getting caught up in the context of facing one of his former assistants.

''I've done that so many times I would be wasting my time to develop much attention and energy to that,'' Leach said. ''I've got an awful lot of coaches out there around the country and it's pretty tough - whether they're assistants or head coaches - it's pretty tough to be too concerned with that portion of it.''

When Leach and the Cougars (2-0) arrive in Texas, they'll be facing their first test of the season after easy wins over New Mexico State and Northern Colorado at home. The start has given new quarterback Anthony Gordon a chance to give Washington State a so-far flawless transition from last year when Gardner Minshew was running the show in Pullman.

Gordon has thrown for nine touchdowns and one interception through the first two games. Holgorsen isn’t surprised WSU was able to make a smooth transition from Minshew to Gordon. Coincidentally, Minshew makes his NFL starting debut Sunday in the same stadium.

“It reminds me of when we were at [Texas] Tech and we would lose a quarterback and we'd plug another guy in who was a senior and nothing would change,” Holgorsen said. “(WSU) lost a good one (Luke Falk). They plugged in a guy who just performed at a very high level in his first NFL game. Then they plug in the Gordon kid and it doesn’t look any different. It's really interesting to watch.”

Houston (1-1) opened by getting overrun at Oklahoma before bouncing back last week with an easy win over Prairie View A&M. Houston has scored at least 30 points in 14 out of its last 15 games dating back to the beginning of the 2018 season.

“They run it more than they throw it,” Leach said Wednesday on his weekly Coaches show. “Some of that has to do with their quarterback because they incorporate some quarterback run game (into their scheme). That probably plays to his strengths. They have quite a bit of speed at a number of positions, including the quarterback, who’s a very quick guy.”

Other things to watch for as the schools meet for the first time since the 1988 Aloha Bowl:

MAD MAX: Washington State's Max Borghi posted the first 100-yard rushing game by a Cougars running back since 2016 when he went for 128 yards in the season opener. He ran for two touchdowns last week. But it's his ability as a pass catcher out of the backfield that Washington State wants to see more of. Borghi has just five receptions through two games after catching 53 passes last season. Look for Washington State to find ways to get Borghi the ball in space against Houston.

HE'S THE KING: Houston QB D'Eriq King is still figuring out the best way to operate in Holgorsen's system. Last year, King accounted for 50 total touchdowns for Houston and he was dynamic in the season opener against Oklahoma, rushing for 103 yards and a score and throwing for 167 yards and two TDs. He'll need another game like that against Washington State for Houston to have a chance at the upset. King is one of just three quarterbacks in FBS history with at least 35 passing TDs and 13 rushing TDs in a single season. In 2018, King joined Marcus Mariota (Oregon) and Geno Smith (West Virginia) to record at least 25 touchdowns and no more than three turnovers in his team’s first six games to begin a season.

GROUND ATTACK: Another sign of how Holgorsen's offense has evolved, Houston has one of the better running attacks in the country. Houston is averaging 238 yards per game on the ground, good for 26th nationally. While a big day on the ground was expected against Prairie View, it's what Houston did in the opener against Oklahoma that stands out.

Houston rushed for 241 yards against the Sooners and now faces a Washington State defense that gave up 216 yards rushing last week to an FCS opponent. Kyle Porter rushed for a career-best 120 yards last week for Houston.

BACK TO TEXAS: Leach is 1-0 in his career at NRG Stadium after beating Navy in the Texas Bowl in 2003 while at Texas Tech. He's also won in his past two trips to Texas with Washington State. The Cougars beat Miami in the 2015 Sun Bowl in El Paso and last year beat Iowa State 28-26 in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.

PREDICTION:

College Football News: “It’s the showcase game for Houston. It’s in NRG Stadium, it’s a Power Five program in its city, and it’s the moment to show that it belongs among the bigger boys. The AAC’s Cougars were okay in the loss to Oklahoma – considering that’s a College Football Playoff-caliber Sooner team – but they need a win on national TV over a dangerous team like this to kickstart the dreams of getting into New Year’s Six bowl contention. But Washington State is better than you think. Again, the schedule hasn’t been a test so far, but it was what was needed to get Gordon going and the timing down. It’ll show this week, the Wazzu defense will step up and prove that it’s in for another good year, and even though it’ll be a bit of a shootout in the second half, the Pac-12’s Cougars will come away with an impressive performance. Prediction: Washington State 41, Houston 30.

NOTES:

-- The Houston defense has recorded at least one takeaway in 19 straight games, the longest active streak in the country. Since 2013, Houston has recorded 102 interceptions, the most of any team in the country. The only other team to record at least 100 interceptions since 2013 is Ohio State (100).

-- Houston co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Brandon Jones played for both Holgorsen and Leach at Texas Tech (2003-06), appearing in four straight bowls for the Red Raiders. Jones was an honorable mention All-Big 12 pick at center for the Red Raiders in 2005, before joining the coaching staff at Texas Tech from 2007-08.

-- How did Houston become the ‘Cougars.’ They got the nickname from WSU. According to Houston’s game notes, “The ties between both schools go beyond just each program's current coaching staff. As a physical education teacher at Houston in 1927, former Washington State head coach John R. Bender (1906-07; 1912-14) created the ‘Cougars’ nickname as he coached the volunteer football program at UH.”

WEEK 3 PAC-12 SCHEDULE (Sept. 13-14)

Fri., Sept. 13

Washington State at Houston, 6:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sat., Sept. 14

Air Force at Colorado, 10 a.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Stanford at UCF, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

USC at BYU, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Arizona State at Michigan State, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cal Poly at Oregon State, 1:15 p.m. (Pac-12 Oregon)

Idaho State at Utah, 1:15 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

North Texas at Cal, 1:15 p.m. (Pac-12 Bay Area)

Hawaii at Washington, 4:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Oklahoma at UCLA, 5 p.m. (FOX)

Texas Tech at Arizona, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Montana at Oregon, 7:45 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

(All Times Pacific)

