WSU is looking to get its fifth win of the season as it travels to Corvallis to face Oregon State in what should be a very tough matchup for the Cougars. Wazzu (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) is aiming to bounce back after a disappointing 30-14 loss to No. 7 USC on the road, with a lot of penalty issues, in-game injuries and offensive struggles moving the ball down field taking place in that game. The Beavers (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) are coming off a comeback victory against Stanford on the road when they were down 24-10 to start the fourth quarter and finished the game on top, 28-27. The two programs are mirror images of one another defensively, although, the Beavers stop the pass better than the run. Vice versa for WSU’s defense. OSU’s pass defense will be tested against the “Coug Raid” offense that loves to throw the ball to all options on the field.

Injuries impacting WSU at the midway point

Unfortunately for the Cougars, a lot more names have been added to the injury report after the USC game last Saturday, which could affect the offense in a significant way. Head coach Jake Dickert said Monday that wide receiver Renard Bell, who left the road game with an injury, along with running back Nakia Watson, who went down after a kickoff return, will be out for a long stretch. “Both guys will return at some point, but it won’t be until a little later,” Dickert said. WSU expects to use a lot more of freshman running back Jaylen Jenkins alongside Kannon Katzer in the backfield while Watson nurses his injury. In the receiving corps, the Cougars will have guys like Orion Peters and Leyton Smithson involved with Bell also sidelined with an injury. Dickert said Wednesday that offensive lineman Fa’alili Fa’amoe was “banged up” for the past couple of weeks, but with guard Grant Stephens out for the first half, Fa’amoe will be “ready to go” this Saturday at tackle. Dickert also said the rotation on the offensive line will have redshirt freshman Brock Dieu and redshirt sophomore Quinn McCarthy in the first half as well, with redshirt sophomore Ma’ake Fifita at tackle. One positive for the Cougars is that nickel back Armani Marsh “will be just fine” after going down late against USC.

Offensive attack vs. Oregon State

Wide receiver Robert Ferrel said that everyone has to step up now that Bell is sidelined for an extended amount of time. “We all got to collectively step up for his absence,” Ferrel said. “I think we’re ready for the challenge though.” Ferrel said the wide receiving corps could be more physical at the perimeter to open lanes for quick screens. “We just simply got to win, that’s what we’ve been emphasizing this week,” Ferrel said. Ferrel noted about the secondary for the Beavers being “very fast and physical” and what the Cougars need to do to have success against a good pass-defense. “They’re really long, they like to use their hands,” Ferrel said. “We got to be real physical on the perimeter, getting their hands off and trying to separate.” Ferrel said the red-zone struggles are a cause of the offense getting “behind the chains” and moving back when the drive is supposed to be moving forward. “We just got to come together collectively during the drive,” Ferrel said. “Even if somebody messes up, we all got to hold each other accountable.” Offensive coordinator Eric Morris said that the running back room will see a lot of new faces this week to relieve pressure off of Jenkins’ shoulders. “You’ll see Dylan Paine and Katzer, both the guys that have got a ton of reps around here,” Morris said. “Djouvensky [Schlenbaker] will have a chance to get in there as well.” Morris said after watching film against USC, the biggest takeaway offensively is to eliminate the negative plays. “We seem to be able to get the ball moving and then we sputter at times off negative plays,” Morris said. Morris said that this Oregon State defense might be the “best defense, holistically” the offense has faced yet. “I think they play extremely fast, I think they’re well-coached and they’re physical,” Morris said.

Defensive scheme vs. Oregon State