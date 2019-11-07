Former Washington State running back James Williams is heading to the Great White North.

Williams announced on social media Thursday afternoon that he has signed a contract with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League.



Williams declared for the NFL Draft after racking up 1,173 all purpose yards and helping WSU to 11 wins as a junior in 2018. He wound up going undrafted, but caught on with the Kansas City Chiefs, who gave the Burbank native a free agent deal. But the team cut Williams in June. He also signed with the Indianapolis Colts, but was also waived.