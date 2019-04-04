We are all smiles here after a very successful Pro Day! I am so proud of all of our guys for their hard work. The future is bright for each one of these young men! #GoCougs #CVE #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/Uoa79ImMNZ

Washington State hosted its 2019 Pro Day Wednesday at the Cougar Football Complex and Rogers Field. Workouts began at 9 a.m. in the Cougar Football Complex Weight Room and were followed by on-field drills at the Indoor Practice Facility. Afterwards, several former WSU players spoke to the media. The NFL Draft runs April 25-27 in Nashville, Tenn.

The following WSU players participated in Wednesday's Pro Day:

Kyle Celli, LS

Hunter Dale, DB

Andre Dillard, OL

Sean Harper Jr., DB

Keith Harrington, RB

Robert Lewis, WR

Gardner Minshew II, QB

Darrien Molton, DB

Jamal Morrow, RB (2018 graduate)

Chima Onyeukwu, OLB

Peyton Pelluer, LB

Kyle Sweet, WR

Logan Tago, OLB/DL

James Williams, RB