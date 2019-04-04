Pro Day: Video and Social Media Reactions
We are all smiles here after a very successful Pro Day! I am so proud of all of our guys for their hard work. The future is bright for each one of these young men! #GoCougs #CVE #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/Uoa79ImMNZ— Brittany Thackery (@bthackery35) April 3, 2019
Washington State hosted its 2019 Pro Day Wednesday at the Cougar Football Complex and Rogers Field. Workouts began at 9 a.m. in the Cougar Football Complex Weight Room and were followed by on-field drills at the Indoor Practice Facility. Afterwards, several former WSU players spoke to the media. The NFL Draft runs April 25-27 in Nashville, Tenn.
The following WSU players participated in Wednesday's Pro Day:
Kyle Celli, LS
Hunter Dale, DB
Andre Dillard, OL
Sean Harper Jr., DB
Keith Harrington, RB
Robert Lewis, WR
Gardner Minshew II, QB
Darrien Molton, DB
Jamal Morrow, RB (2018 graduate)
Chima Onyeukwu, OLB
Peyton Pelluer, LB
Kyle Sweet, WR
Logan Tago, OLB/DL
James Williams, RB
📸 from Cougar Pro Day!#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/p5zeRNBTnD— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) April 4, 2019
A couple more shots from a great Pro Day in Pullman!#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/tNcXCgtRLJ— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) April 4, 2019
Enjoyed my time in Pullman for the @WSUCougarFB pro day. A wrap up with notes on OT Andre Dillard, QB Gardner Minshew & RB James Williams👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/RGW9v1uI5r— Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) April 3, 2019
No shock to see the cameras flock to @GardnerMinshew5 on WSU Pro Day. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/CUEmOo9u9d— Jessamyn McIntyre (@JessamynMcIntyr) April 3, 2019
.@WSUCougarFB fans should be proud of QB Gardner Minshew and LT Andre Dillard for how well they represented the Palouse during the pre-draft process. Both were great ambassadors for the school and region at this year’s @seniorbowl. Congrats on finishing up with a great pro-day! pic.twitter.com/QNnlXoNEkv— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 4, 2019
This is where WSU LT Andre Dillard’s speed translates to run blocking. Watch how quick he is out of his stance. pic.twitter.com/ANmSEvGn6h— Rob Rang (@RobRang) April 3, 2019
Some pretty passes from Gardner Minshew at the WSU Pro Day. Clean release & good placement on most throws. Some of his best today were dropped. Bills, Packers, Steelers, Lions, Raiders, Seahawks, Falcons were among the NFL personnel standing beside me. Many more on sidelines. pic.twitter.com/nL187lO6Nz— Rob Rang (@RobRang) April 3, 2019
28 NFL teams on hand to watch Washington State Pro Day!#GoCougs | #CougsVsEverybody pic.twitter.com/OPFG5691W5— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) April 3, 2019
NFL Pro Day about to get underway! Great representation from scouts today! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/ApvQgILrc9— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) April 3, 2019
Thanks to former WSU QB @GardnerMinshew5 for joining us on @nflnetwork today. His mustache👨🏼🦰 game overshadowed by his impressive leadership qualities & physical skill set during Washington State’s Pro day. Hear from the PAC-12 offensive player of the year👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/ucEuEYtB4y— Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) April 3, 2019
Pro Day was a success! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/Tio9E7eMyT— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) April 3, 2019