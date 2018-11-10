Mike Singer of CUSportsNation.com was gracious enough to answer our questions about the Colorado Buffaloes ahead of Saturday's 12:30 p.m. kickoff at Folsom Field in Boulder:



1) It seems Colorado has experienced a strange season. They started 5-0 but have now lost four straight games. What is the state of the program right now? Are the fans disgruntled?

The fans are very disgruntled. The Buffs went from a top 25 team and one of a handful of unbeaten teams left in the country to losing four games straight. I mean, heck, going from talking outside shot at the playoffs to maybe not making a bowl game is quite a fall. Before the season started, I predicted the Buffs would start the year 5-0 but then lose to Washington and USC. That happened. I also predicted the Buffs would lose to Arizona. That happened. The game I missed -- and everyone else missed -- was the Buffaloes losing to Oregon State. I think if CU doesn't lose that game, the fans are still in a good place in terms of being content with this season, but losing to lowly OSU was brutal.

2). Colorado quarterback Steven Montez looks like he has the potential to become a very good quarterback in the Pac-12. Right now , he is third in the Pac-12 in passing yards per game and No. 5 in passing efficiency. What type of quarterback is he ans how would you describes the season he has had so far?



Colorado has had its issues throughout the season, as most teams do, but I don't think the play of Montez has been one at all. He wasn't his best against USC and Washington, but he didn't have much time to get the ball out in those contests. In the last two losses -- against Oregon state and Arizona -- he threw for a total of 662 yards and five touchdowns. The redshirt junior has been solid this season, and I think he's going to be one of the top two QBs in the Pac-12 next season.



3). Colorado has been hard hit by injuries, especially at the wide receiver spot. How much have these injuries impacted the Buffs and what is the status of the injure dplayers? Will we see any of them on the field on Saturday? Who are some of the other key offensive players WSU fans should know about?

The biggest injury of note is Heisman-caliber receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., who has missed the past few games with a lingering turf toe injury. For the road games, I don't believe he's even been traveling with the team. On his Instagram page, he posted something that would make you believe he's returning for this Saturday, but there's no official word either way. Coach MacIntyre has used the term "day-to-day" for Shenault's status since his injury. Wide receivers Jay MacIntyre and KD Nixon, special teamer Beau Bisharat, safety Evan Worthington, and kicker James Stefanou are all day-to-day as well.

4). Colorado is 6th in the Pac-12 in total defense and 7th in scoring defense. So, they're right in the middle of the pack. However, the Buffs have surrendered 80 points in the last 6 quarters. What is the state of the Buffs defense and who are some of the key players WSU fans need to know about?



Defensively, the front seven is improved from last season. Nate Landman grabbed a starting inside linebacker spot in fall camp, and he's been fantastic this season. Junior college transfer Mustafa Johnson is the team's best defensive lineman and his first year at CU has been fantastic. Nose tackle Javier Edwards is improved last season, and a big part of that is his conditioning has improved. Outside linebackers Davion Taylor and Drew Lewis are nice players as well, but teams can still have plenty of success running the ball against CU's defense. As far as the back end goes, I feel that unit has regressed, especially since Delrick Abrams Jr., a starting cornerback, has battled injury. He should be 100% for Saturday. Opposite of him, Trey Udoffia and Dante Wigley were playing a lot, but they've been essentially benched for Mekhi Blackmon, who was going to redshirt a few weeks ago.

5) What is your score prediction and why?

I'll be completely transparent here. Maybe this is different for other journalists, but it's hard not to become fond of the team you cover. I'm not a "fan" but I like to see the team do well. It certainly makes my job easier too! With that being said, I'm picking the Buffs for the simple fact that I don't know what's going to happen if they lose this game. If Colorado loses, it will be their fifth consecutive loss, and they will be in great danger of losing seven straight after starting the season 5-0. Yikes.Washington State 28, Colorado 31