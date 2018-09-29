WazzuWatch spoke with Alex Markham, publisher of UteNation, ahead of Saturday's battle between Washington State and Utah. He answered our questions and broke down the Utes for us.



1. Utah is 2-1 after three games with victories over Weber State and North Illinois, and a loss to Washington. How would you assess the Utes' season so far? What has been the biggest positive, negative and surprise?

At this point in time, the team pysche is really killing them, so that’s absolutely the biggest negative. They’re a talented team that is severely under performing. They’ve struggled with a lot of drops and numerous uncatchable balls have been throw.

The biggest positive is that the Utes are the No. 1 rated defense in the country, by average. The defense has speed everywhere and the depth to go along with it. This is a nasty bunch, but with the air raid, those numbers are bound to take a bit of a hit.

I’d say the biggest negative, plays into what I mentioned as the biggest surprise. Honestly, the offensive struggles have baffles the team, as well as anyone who covers them.

2. It seems like Utah has struggled a bit on offense, scoring just 7 points in the last game heading into the bye week. Utah is currently 11th in the Pac-12 in scoring offense and 7th in total offense. What are some of the root causes of the Utes' struggles on offense? How important have turnovers been? Utah has already turned the ball over 9 times in 3 games.

Some of those turnovers were weird circumstances of balls hitting players who aren’t paying attention on special teams--it’s happened two different times, their trying to set up lanes for, return man Britain Covey.

Trying to figure out this unit right now is a treat. It really is. Against Weber State, some of the receivers couldn’t catch. Against Northern Illinois, the offensive line struggled to give quarterback Tyler Huntley enough time to throw. Against Washington, the receivers didn’t help, but Huntley’s throws were continuously off the mark and he and the receivers were visibly frustrated on the sidelines.

3. Obviously, the premium positional battle in Saturday's game is the WSU passing offense vs. Utah passing defense. Right now, the Utes are #1 nationally in total defense and several other defense categories. How do you see that matchup going? What is Utah's key to success defending WSU's passing attack?

On my podcast, I predicted a 34-30 Utah loss. I don’t see Wazzu being as successful on offense as they have been, but while Utah excels in man-to-man coverage--even with other strong defenses--their history hasn’t been good at defending this offense. It’s another position that’s deep, but their star Julian Blackmon was dinged up against Washington. The secondary is definitely going to have their moments--they’ll be the best you guys play all year--but other teams will have a more reliable offense.

4. Who are some of the Utes standout offense and defense players WSU fans should focus on?

On offense, running back Zack Moss has been really underutilized. There are scouts who grade him as a junior better than Bryce Love when it comes to NFL potential. He can do it all: a great pass blocker, juke and bulldoze, catch. He also has breakaway speed at 220 pounds. He’s a beast, but he’s been a little dinged up. Regardless, he says he’s fine and if he’s fine, the Utes need to feed the beast. He needs to touch the ball at least 25 times a game, but it’s been closer to only 16 per contest.

Receiver Britain Covey is the elusive open field type that you guys have grown so accustomed to under Leach. He’ll get his targets and his yards. However, he needs another receiver to step up.

On defense they deploy a four man rotation at defensive tackle, with four guys who could start anywhere in the Pac-12. Honestly, that’s just what we’ve come to expect from Kyle Whittingham coached teams. The second is elite defensive backs with great closing speed, but they have yet to get an interception. However, that doesn’t take away from the suffocating performances they had so far, on the season. The linebackers have been the most pleasant surprise as safety Chase Hansen has been a smooth transition and Cody Barton is the most improved player on the defense.

I say all of this knowing that Leach’s offense should get their yards, regardless of how good these guys are.

5. Now in his 14th season as Utah's head coach, Kyle Whittingham is the longest tenured head coach in the Pac-12. What have been the secrets of his longevity in Salt Lake City?

Consistency, toughness, and a true family type atmosphere. Also, up until this summer, the University of Utah had an athletic director who valued patience during some of the Utes’ near .500 seasons. Sometimes, Ute fans forget that almost any school in the Pac-12 would take him in a heartbeat.