While Washington State has yet to make an official announcement, former JUCO transfer quarterback Trey Tinsley tops a list of five former walk-ons who have been granted scholarships for the 2018 season. We learned about the move ina tweet from Cougs running backs coach Eric Mele. Here are the five Washington State players given scholarships:

Trey Tinsley (QB): Expected to battle Anthony Gordon, graduate transfer Gardner Minshew and possible true freshman Cammon Cooper in fall camp for the starting quarterback job. He threw for 213 yards and three touchdowns in April's Crimson and Gray game in Spokane. He will be a redshirt junior in 2018, his third season with WSU after transferring from Fullerton College in 2016.

Brandon Arconado (WR): After recording four receptions for 68 yards along with his first career touchdown catch against Colorado last season, the redshirt junior from Chino Hills, Calif. demonstrated in the spring that he could be ready to take his game to the next level and become a weekly contributor at wide receiver. He caught 4 passes for 61 yards in the Crimson & Gray game.

Dillon Sherman (LB): Praised as one of the spring's breakout performers, Sherman actually began to get noticed last season when he helped fill in for injured linebackers Peyton Pelluer and Isaac Dotson, finishing with 23 tackles while playing both defense and special teams. He joined the WSU program in 2016 out of El Toro High School in Mission Viejo, Calif. and will be a redshirt sophomore in 2018.

Taylor Comfort (DL): It's been a long road for Comfort, who joined the program in 2014 from Sultan (WA) High School and hardly played until last season when he lined up on special teams.Now he is being eyed as a potential starter along the defensive line in 2018.

Kyle Celli (LS): Another redshirt senior who has paid his dues. He first attended WSU in 2014 before joining the football program in 2015. But he did not appear in a game until last season when he served as the Cougars' primary deep snapper and made 5 tackles on punt coverage. Attended Bishop Blanchet High School in Seattle, Wash. and earned two letters and All-Metro honors in football.