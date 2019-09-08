Rankings: Cougs rise to No. 20 in both AP, Coaches polls
Hours after trouncing Northern Colorado, 59-17, Washington State rose two spots to No. 20 in the latest Associated Press college football poll.
WSU is also up one spot to No. 20 in the new USA Today Coaches poll.
New AP poll:— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 8, 2019
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. UGA
4. LSU
5. Oklahoma
6. Ohio State
7. Notre Dame
8. Auburn
9. Florida
10. Michigan
11. Utah
12. Texas
13. Penn St
14. Wisconsin
15. Oregon
16. A&M
17. UCF
18. Mich. St.
19. Iowa
20. Wazzu
21. Maryland
22. Boise State
23. UW
24. USC
25. UVA
USA Today Coaches Poll (9/8)— WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) September 8, 2019
1. Clemson
2. Bama
3. Georgia
4. Oklahoma
5. LSU
6. Ohio St
7. ND
8. FLA
9. Auburn
10. Michigan
12. Utah
17. Oregon
20. WSU
21. UW
22. Boise St
24. USC
28. Cal
37. Colorado
38. Stanford
39. Hawaii
42. Wyoming
43. ASU