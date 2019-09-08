News More News
Rankings: Cougs rise to No. 20 in both AP, Coaches polls

Scott Hood
Publisher

Hours after trouncing Northern Colorado, 59-17, Washington State rose two spots to No. 20 in the latest Associated Press college football poll.

WSU is also up one spot to No. 20 in the new USA Today Coaches poll.


