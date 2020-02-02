News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-02 22:13:28 -0600') }} football Edit

REC: 2020 Chicago CB commits to Cougs

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Publisher

The first verbal commitment of the Nick Rolovich Era is in the books.One week after taking an official visit to Washington State, 2020 Chicago (Ill.) Simeon three-star cornerback Chau Smith (first ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}