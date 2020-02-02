REC: 2020 Chicago CB commits to Cougs
The first verbal commitment of the Nick Rolovich Era is in the books.One week after taking an official visit to Washington State, 2020 Chicago (Ill.) Simeon three-star cornerback Chau Smith (first ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news