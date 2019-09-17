One of the top high school senior football players in the often-overlooked state of Idaho would cherish the opportunity to wear the crimson and gray of Washington State.

2020 Sandpoint (ID) wide receiver Christian Niemela has participated in numerous WSU camps since he was a freshman (including Junior Day), spoken with Cougar coaches and attended multiple games at Martin Stadium at the invitation of WSU coaches, most recently three weekends ago for the season opener against New Mexico State.

“I love Washington State and always have,” Niemela told WazzuWatch. “I’ve been a Coug fan since I was very young. I love the Air Raid, Coach Leach and everything he brings to WSU. He’s a brilliant Coach and very personable. I first met him when I was a freshman and he spent about 10 minutes talking to me about other things besides football. I was really nervous and excited to meet him and he was so down to earth, made me feel like I was important to him in that moment. He’s like that every time I talk to him.”

His latest visit to campus again offered him the chance to speak with WSU coaches.

“(On my last trip) I talked to Coach Roc (Bellantoni), but I have also talked with Steve Spurrier several times over the past couple of years and also talked with Dave Nichol a few times as well,” Niemela sad. “I talk to Coach Leach each year at camp.”

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Niemela has been offered by Division III schools Whitworth University (Spokane) and University of Puget Sound (Tacoma), but hopes to secure offers from schools at the Division I or Division II levels in the near future. Walking-on at WSU is likely an option as well.

Niemela visited Montana Tech on Sept. 8. In early August, Niemela traveled to southern California to tour the University of San Diego.

“I have had a few schools tell me they plan to offer me this season after they see a few of my games.” Niemela said. “I am an Athlete and play both ways, so schools can use me on either side of the ball. My high school team has a new offensive coordinator and he has me focused on wide receiver and kick returner, and they will use me as needed on defense.”

After seeing WSU’s facilities and the campus, Niemela’s dream, of course, is getting an opportunity to play for the Cougars.

“The financial investment they’ve made in the entire football complex is impressive,” Niemela said. “They have the best and most progressive strength and conditioning equipment and a really comprehensive program. The level of detail that is centered around athlete health and nutrition for performance is incredible.

“It’s a really special place. The environment around Coug football and all of the Coaches and staff is so welcoming and inspirational for student athletes such as myself that it has an energy to it.”

According to his Hudl profile, Niemela runs the 40 in 4.7 seconds.