REC: 2020 QB from Archbishop Murphy HS accepts Cougs' PWO offer
Washington State will have two new quarterbacks joining the program in 2020.2020 Everett (WA) Archbishop Murphy dual threat quarterback Victor Gabalis announced on social media late Thursday aftern...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news