REC: 2020 WR commit takes official visit to WSU this weekend
Believing his skills were a perfect fit for the Air Raid, 2020 San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) San Juan Hills three-star wide receiver Joey Hobert verbally committed to Washington State on June 10.Now...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news