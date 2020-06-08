2021 Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County defensive tackle Zy Brockington committed to Memphis three weeks ago, choosing the Tigers over more than a dozen other offers from Group of Five schools, including Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgie State, Middle Tennessee State and Ohio.



He proclaimed on social media that he was '100 percent committed' to Memphis.

But now an offer from Washington State, a Power 5 school, has Brockington rethinking his approach.



"I'm just committed right now, but my recruitment is still open," Brockington told WazzuWatch. "I want to get to know the coaches at Washington State better. I'm keeping my options open. My interest in Washington State is high because they are in the Pac-12. I've always wanted to play for a Power 5 school."



WSU cornerbacks coach and recruiting coordinator John Richardson extended the offer to Brockington during a Zoom meeting.



"It was Coach Richardson, myself and my mother," Brockington said. "We talked for a good 40 to 45 minutes. He talked a lot about Washington State and everything about it and the process of recruiting and what they expected from me. Right after that, he offered me."

Brockington said he plans to talk with Richardson and perhaps other WSU coaches again on Thursday. Weekly conversations could follow.



Brockington said his height and weight right now is 6-foot-2, 275 pounds. He added that initially the distance from his home to Pullman was a concern, but his mother alleviated those fears.



"It kind of concerned me because I'm a family guy, so I didn't want to go too far from my mother and brothers," Brockington said. "But my mother and I talked about it and she said that whatever decision I made she was cool with it. She would come out and see me whenever she could (if I signed with WSU). She just wants me to get a great education."



Brockington realizes he'll face stiff competition for playing time if he signed with the Cougars. But that won't be a deterrent.

"I'm not worried about going in and competing," Brockington said. "I'm going to compete for my spot."

Brockington is making preliminary plans to take an official visit to WSU when the emergency dead period imposed by the NCAA is finally lifted. He knows two of his five official visits will be to WSU and Memphis. He hinted it's unlikely he'll visit any other school that has presently offered him except for WSU and Memphis.

"Right now the only schools that have really grabbed my attention are Washington State and Memphis," Brockington said. "I would consider another Power 5 school if they offered."



WSU offering could open the door for other Power 5 schools to offer Brockington, who said Oregon expressed interest after watching his film.



"I'm fast, physical and I make smart plays on the field," Brockington said. "For a big guy, I move pretty well. I can chase down the quarterback. I think a lot of coaches are surprised by my speed considering how big I am."



Brockington plans to announce his decision right before the start of the early signing period in December.

