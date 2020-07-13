WazzuWatch - REC: 2021 ILB target from Houston set to announce today

REC: 2021 ILB target from Houston set to announce today
2021 The Woodlands (Tex.) College Park three-star inside linebacker Dylan Hazen will announce his college choice today at 2 p.m. PT/4 p.m. local.Washington State offered Hazen on June 25. He also h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news