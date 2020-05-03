News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-03 00:48:34 -0500') }} football Edit

REC: 2021 SoCal WR breaks down his commitment to Cougs

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Publisher

Before he verbally committed to Washington State late Friday night, 2021 Inglewood (CA) three-star wide receiver Orion Peters took a virtual tour of the WSU campus and downtown Pullman.During the t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}