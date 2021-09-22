REC: 2022 CB target decommits from Kansas

Offered by Washington State and others, 2022 Cedar Hill (TX) three-star cornerback Jalon Peoples verbally committed to Kansas in late June.

Yesterday, he backed off that pledge.

Peoples' Rivals.com profile lists 31 offers, three from the Pac-12: WSU, Arizona and Colorado. He took three official visits before committing to the Jayhawks: Kansas, Texas Tech, and Baylor.

Peoples is regarded as one of the top cornerbacks in the Dallas area. Cedar Hill is recognized as one of the top programs in the state.

Rivals.com reported today that Peoples has received interest from WSU, Houston, Arizona, Auburn, Louisville, Missouri, TCU, Arkansas and Kansas State.