REC: 2022 SoCal DE commits to Cougs
Washington State offered 2022 Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei DE Tai'tai Uiagalelei on August 1. Five weeks later, after taking an official visit to Pullman this past weekend for the season opener against...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news