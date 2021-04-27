REC: 2022 West Texas OL commits to Cougs
Washington State has landed a third commitment for the 2022 class.2022 Lubbock (Tex.) Estacado three-star offensive tackle Jihad Lateef announced his commitment to WSU Tuesday night. He chose the C...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news