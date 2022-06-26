REC: 2023 Colorado LB commits to Cougs
Washington State is enjoying some success recruiting the Colorado Spring area during the current recruiting cycle.The latest prospect to commit to WSU is 2023 Fountain (Co.) Ft. Carson linebacker E...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news