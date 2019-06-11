REC: Air Raid, close knit program convinced 2020 WR to commit
As soon as Washington State offered 2020 San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) San Juan Hills three-star wide receiver Joey Hobert in early May, he was intrigued. He knew the Cougars ran the Air Raid offens...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news