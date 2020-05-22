Beyond excited to announce that I have accepted a full scholarship to play football and study at Washigton State University. Thanks to all those involved who made this possible! @WSUCougarFB @CoachGhobi @NickRolovich @JohnnyPKA @ProkickAus @ConquestCQ pic.twitter.com/p1ixl5tUkc

Washington State's seventh commitment of the 2021 class comes from Down Under.

Punter Nick Haberer, a product of ProKick Australia, the self-proclaimed "leading facilitator in transitioning Australian kickers, punters and athletes to the grand stages of American Football," announced his commitment to the Cougars on Friday.

Haberer becomes the third prospect to commit to WSU in as many days, joining a pair of in-state prospects.

By giving Haberer a scholarship, the Cougars anticipate the Melbourne native will take over the punting duties in 2021 for Oscar Draguicevich III, who’s entering his senior season. At the moment, Draguicevich III is the only listed punter on WSU’s roster.