Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-05 15:30:15 -0600') }} football Edit

REC: 2019 Bay Area 3-star DE commits to Cougs after visit

Jpxjqp3md84busxccsm3
Scott Hood • WazzuWatch.com
Publisher
Z1hjgsdogglry714ucaf
Rivals.com

It didn't take long for 2019 Oakland (Calif.) Bishop O'Dowd 3-star defensive end Tyler Garay-Harris to make his college decision after spending last weekend visiting Pullman for the Cal game.Less t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}