News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-24 12:20:00 -0500') }} football Edit

REC: Committed 4-star WR enjoys 'awesome' game experience

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Publisher

Catching some recruiting analysts by surprise, 2020 Southfield (MI) Southfield A&T four-star wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick committed to Washington State in late July, spurning numerous offers...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}