And on the second day of the early signing period, which extends through Friday, Washington State added another defensive back from the junior college ranks to the 2019 signing class.

Shahman Moore from El Camino College in Torrance, Calif. signed with WSU on Friday, becoming the sixth defensive back to ink with the Cougs over the past two days (including greyhirt Gatlin Grisso).

Moore was offered by four Mountain West schools - Hawaii, New Mexico, San Diego State and San Jose State - as well as Texas-San Antonio, New Mexico State and Liberty before the Cougars jumped in with the Power 5 offer.

Moore told the UTSA Rivals site in July that Washington State had been communicating with him for some time, so the Cougars staff, particularly Kendrick Shavers, was very familiar with him.

"Being a taller defensive back that's played wide receiver and cornerback my whole life, I know the game well and create turnovers," Moore told BirdsUp.com (UTSA).

Moore (6-1, 185) is a two-time Southern California Football Association All-Central League defensive back at El Camino. The El Segundo, Calif. native played the 2016 and 2017 seasons at ECC, earning first-team honors in 2017 after making 23 tackles with three interceptions. Moore redshirted the 2018 season at ECC and will enroll at WSU in January.



Moore will be redshirt junior in the fall with two years to play two.



2019 EARLY SIGNING PERIOD SIGNEES (AFTER 2 DAYS)

QB (1): Gunner Cruz (Gilbert, AZ)

RB (2): Jouvensly Bazile (Naples, FL); Jamir Thomas (Massillon, OH)

WR (2): Donovan Ollie (Wylie, TX); Billy Pospisil (Arvada, CO)

OL (3): Ma’ake Fifita (Snohomish, WA); Konner Gomness (Fresno, CA); Patrick Utschinski (Walla Walla, WA)

DL (2): Cosmas Kwete (Phoenix, AZ), Tyler Garay-Harris (Oakland, CA)

LB (3): Travion Brown (Temecula, CA), Peni Naulu (Kapolei, HI), Rocky Katoanga (Oceanside, CA)

DB (6): Bryce Beekman (Yuma, AZ); Daniel Isom (Council Bluffs, IA); Derrick Langford (San Francisco, CA); Armauni Archie (El Cerrito, Calif.); Gatlin Grisso (Aubrey, Tex.)*, Shahman Moore (Torrance, CA)

LS (1): Simon Samarzich (Upland, CA)

TOTAL SIGNEES: 20

* Greyshirt



