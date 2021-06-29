REC: Cougs continue home state surge with commit from 2022 Lakewood DL
When 2022 Stanwood (WA) Lakewwod defensive lineman Jakobus Seth announced his commitment to Washington State late Monday night, his pledge gave the Cougars three commits from in-state prospects for...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news