REC: Cougs could add JUCO walk-on kicker to 2019 class
Washington State could soon be adding another walk-on punter to the 2019 roster as they seek the eventual replacement for redshirt junior Oscar Draguicevich, one of the Pac-12's top punters last se...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news