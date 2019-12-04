News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-04 21:54:51 -0600') }} football Edit

REC: Cougs extend PWO offer to 2020 SoCal WR

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Publisher

2020 Long Beach (Calif.) St. Anthony wide receiver Riley Jenkins is one of the best senior wide receivers in his hometown.Yet, he doesn't have any offers to play football at the next level. However...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}