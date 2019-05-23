REC: Cougs join crowded field for 2020 3-Star CB from Texas
He may not be the most highly rated prep cornerback in the high school football-obsessed state of Texas but 2020 Argyle (Tex.) Liberty Christian School three-star cornerback Collin Gamble may have ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news