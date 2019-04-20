Washington State's efforts recruiting the Midwest have paid off again.

Hours before Saturday's Crimson and Gray game at Martin Stadium, 2020 Avon (Ind.) 3-star defensive tackle Nathaniel James announced his verbal commitment to the Cougars on social media.

James was also offered by Indiana and numerous Group of Five schools, including Tulane, Northern Illinois, Toledo, Ball State and Bowling Green.

James is WSU's fourth commitment for the 2020 class. Currently a junior at Avon High School, located just outside of Indianapolis, James notched 40 tackles – 23 solo and 17 assisted – with four sacks and eight quarterback hurries in 2018.