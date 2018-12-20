REC: Cougs look to fill out 2019 class with two scholly offers
Washington State signed a total of 19 prospects on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period for the 2019 recruiting cycle, including a pair of greyshirts held over from the 2018 class.N...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member's-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news