When 2020 Pahokee (Fla.) two-star defensive end Frankie Burgess visited Washington State two weekends ago, he was still verbally committed to South Florida, located in Tampa about 175 miles from his home near West Palm Beach.

Then USF decided to fire head coach Charlie Strong a few days ago and everything changed for Burgess.

Just over 24 hours ago, Burgess announced on social media that he was decommitting from USF. When Burgess verbally committed to USF in September, he was considered an under-the-radar prospect because his senior season at PHS wa shis first on the varsity roster.



This past season, Burgess collected over 20 sacks on a dominant Pahokee defense and helped lead them to last Friday’s Class 1A semifinal where they lost to two-time defending state champion Madison County.

In addition to WSU, FIU and Western Kentucky have offered Burgess. According to some media outlets covering USF, Maryland has expressed interest.



With the start of the early signing period just 16 days away, can the Cougars flip the 6-foot-3, 215-pounder to their side? Stay tuned.

