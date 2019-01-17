Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-17 12:19:38 -0600') }} football Edit

REC: Cougs offer 2 elite wide receivers from Louisiana

Qot7rg6bsxy4kxxwhrfo
2021 WR prospect Brian Thomas
Rivals.com
Scott Hood • WazzuWatch.com
Publisher

Washington State wide receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. has been busy on the Bayou.Returning to Tay Martin's home state, WSU offered a pair of elite pass catchers from the state of Louisiana on We...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}