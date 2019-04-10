With the spring evaluation period looming in a few weeks after the April 20 Crimson and Gray game, Washington State offered an early preview Wednesday when they offered 2020 Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside 3-star outside linebacker Tyson Meiguez, one of the top 50 prospects in the state of Georgia.

WSU is looking to pry Meiguez away from a large number of regional SEC and ACC schools that have already offered him: Duke, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest. In addition. Alabama, Clemson, Florida and Georgia have expressed interest. In all, Meiguez holds 36 offers.

Meiguez told JacketsOnLine (Ga. Tech) in February that he wanted to take the recruiting process "slow." He has taken some visits to schools close to his Georgia home. He recently visited LSU and Mississippi State.



He plans to name his Top 5 schools after Creekside's spring game on May 17, so the Cougars have about five weeks to convince Meiguez to visit Pullman or at least keep the Cougars alive in the battle for his signature upon a LOI.

