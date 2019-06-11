The state of Washington is loaded with elite 2020 prospects. A few months from now, the same could be said for the 2021 class.

One of the 2021 headliners is wide receiver Jabez Tinae, who attends Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien, WA. Washington State offered Tinae a few days ago, joining what should become a battle between several Pac-12 schools.

So far Tinae, a rising junior, has received offers from WSU, Colorado, Oregon, USC and Utah along with Nebraska.

Tinae was named the MaxPreps Sophomore All-America team after hauling in 59 receptions for 1,221 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging over 20 yards per catch, last season.