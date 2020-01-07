Washington State outside wide receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. is conducting some business in his former home state.

WSU has offered 2021 Dillon (S.C.) three-star wide receiver Ahmari Huggins, per his Twitter feed. Huggins has also been offered by Arkansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, while Alabama has expressed interest.

Huggins was dominant for DHS during his junior season, catching 50 passes for 997 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is currently rated the No. 2 prospect in the Palmetto State for the 2021 class.

