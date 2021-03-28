REC: Cougs offer 2022 Florida RB
Washington State will compete with a major school in Florida, a couple of SEC schools and others from the Big 12 and ACC for 2022 Miami (FL) Edison three-star running back Yann Ulrich.Ulrich named ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news