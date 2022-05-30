REC: Cougs offer 2024 Puyallup WR/DB
Washington State has enjoyed early success recruiting 2023 prospects from its home state. They hope to enjoy that same level of success for the 2024 class.WSU has offered 2024 Puyallup (WA) three-s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news